Shina Peters Reveals the Divine Calling Behind His Bishop Ordination

Legendary Nigerian juju musician, Shina Peters, has shared the remarkable story behind his ordination as a bishop in the Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) Church.

The 66-year-old artist, known for his electrifying performances and evergreen hits, revealed that his new spiritual role wasn’t just a coincidence it was a divine mandate.

Speaking in a recent interview with NAN, Shina Peters explained, “The Almighty God told the leaders of the church that I should be made the first bishop in C&S.”

He went on to share the unique connection between his music and his faith, emphasizing how his use of hymns has been a consistent theme throughout his career. “I am the only musician who has consistently used hymns in my songs and performances, through which I have won many souls for Christ,” he said.

Shina Peters explained that his music often draws inspiration from hymns, adding a spiritual depth that resonates with his audience. Despite initially hesitating to accept the ordination, he admitted, “I tried to dodge the ordination for a while until God finally got me arrested.”

