Shina Peters Reveals the Divine Calling Behind His Bishop Ordination

Shina Peters Reveals the Divine Calling Behind His Bishop Ordination
Sir Shina Peters

Legendary Nigerian juju musician, Shina Peters, has shared the remarkable story behind his ordination as a bishop in the Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) Church.

The 66-year-old artist, known for his electrifying performances and evergreen hits, revealed that his new spiritual role wasn’t just a coincidence it was a divine mandate.

Speaking in a recent interview with NAN, Shina Peters explained, “The Almighty God told the leaders of the church that I should be made the first bishop in C&S.”

He went on to share the unique connection between his music and his faith, emphasizing how his use of hymns has been a consistent theme throughout his career. “I am the only musician who has consistently used hymns in my songs and performances, through which I have won many souls for Christ,” he said.

Shina Peters explained that his music often draws inspiration from hymns, adding a spiritual depth that resonates with his audience. Despite initially hesitating to accept the ordination, he admitted, “I tried to dodge the ordination for a while until God finally got me arrested.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Select your comment provider from settings.

Join Telegram Group