Deborah Paul-Enenche Welcomes Baby Boy!

Deborah Paul-Enenche, daughter of Pastor Paul Enenche, founder of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, has welcomed a baby boy!

The joyful news was announced yesterday, December 15, 2024, bringing excitement and gratitude to her family and followers.

Deborah and her husband are thrilled to begin their journey as parents. Known for her unique style and passion for ministry, Deborah continues to inspire many, and this new chapter adds another beautiful dimension to her story.

https://www.instagram.com/ reel/DDoboyEi-am/?utm_source= ig_web_copy_link

Pastor Paul Enenche and his wife, Dr. Becky Enenche, are overjoyed to become grandparents. Pastor Enenche expressed his gratitude to God for this blessing, which is a source of great happiness for their family.

Social media has been flooded with congratulations and prayers for Deborah and her family. Many admire her positivity and strength, wishing her all the best in her new role as a mother.

We join in celebrating this precious gift and send our warmest congratulations to Deborah and her family. Welcome to the world, little one

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...