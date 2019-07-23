Shi’ite Protest: Buhari Mourns Channels TV Reporter, Deputy Commissioner of Police

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday condoled with families of Precious Owolabi, a National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, member with Channels Television and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Usman Umar of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, who were killed during the violent protest by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, in Abuja on Monday.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and publicity, Femi Adesina, the President also condoled with the management and staff of Channels television and police leadership over the loss urging them to remain steadfast and committed to their professional callings.

Buhari described Owolabi and Umar as “law-abiding, hardworking and vibrant Nigerians with a promising future.”

He further described the circumstances of their death as sad, regrettable and worrisome.

President Buhari called on Nigerians and residents of Abuja in particular to go about their lawful activities without fear reassuring that his administration will secure the nation.

He also assured that those involved in the violence will not go unpunished, stressing that no government can tolerate unceasing affront to constituted authority.

He said: “Let nobody or group doubt or test our will to act in the higher interest of majority of our citizens.”

Buhari prayed God Almighty to grant rest to the souls of the departed and speedy recovery to the injured.

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria had staged a protest in Abuja on Monday demanding the release of their leader who has been in incarceration since 2015.