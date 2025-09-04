spot_img
September 5, 2025 - 5:27 PM

Shehu Sani Mocks Presidency Over ‘Working Vacation’ Tag on Tinubu’s Europe Trip

News
— By: Pius Kadon

Senator Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has ridiculed the Presidency’s description of President Bola Tinubu’s trip to Europe as a “working vacation.”

Reacting in a post on X, Sani quipped: “I understand the word ‘working’. I understand the word ‘vacation’. The sentence ‘working vacation’ is something else.”

The News Chronicle earlier reported that Tinubu departed Abuja on Thursday, September 4, to begin his 2025 annual leave in Europe.

Recall that Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, stated that the vacation will last 10 working days, with the President expected to split his time between France and the United Kingdom before returning to Nigeria.

