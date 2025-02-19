Shame To Death: Ayo Adebanjo And Edwin Clarke’s Words On Marble Will Never Be Silenced 

Death may have stolen the mortal presence of Ayo Adebanjo and Edwin Clarke, but it has failed woefully to silence their voices. These two towering figures, who dedicated their lives to speaking truth to power, left behind words that remain inscribed on the marble of Nigeria’s conscience. Their unwavering advocacy for justice, equity, and good governance continues to resonate, serving as a moral compass in a nation riddled with corruption, ethnic strife, and leadership failure. With their departure, a gaping void has been created in sincere and fearless advocacy, leaving Nigeria bereft of two of its most courageous voices.

The demise of these legendary nationalists is not just a loss to their families or political affiliates; it is a grievous wound inflicted upon the very soul of Nigeria. For decades, Adebanjo and Clarke stood firm, unyielding in their quest for a better Nigeria. Their words, bold and piercing, unsettled the corrupt and comforted the oppressed. In a country where sycophancy has become a thriving industry and many so-called activists have succumbed to the seductive embrace of power, these two men remained unbought and unbowed. Their advocacy was neither for self-enrichment nor for the fleeting applause of the public but for the collective good of all Nigerians.

To start with, the indelible mark of Ayo Adebanjo will always be remembered by posterity. Pa Adebanjo, a staunch Awoist, was a man of impeccable integrity. Throughout his political career and his time as a leader of Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-political group, he consistently stood on the side of justice. He was unapologetic in his criticism of bad governance, regardless of who was in power. His fearless denunciation of the misrule of successive governments was legendary. From the military era to the civilian dispensation, Adebanjo never wavered in calling out injustices, be it electoral fraud, economic mismanagement, or constitutional imbalance.

He advocated for true federalism, knowing that the lopsided structure of Nigeria was a recipe for perpetual discontent. He often argued that without restructuring, Nigeria would continue to grope in darkness, hamstrung by an over-centralized system that stifles progress and breeds marginalization. Unlike many of his contemporaries who compromised their principles for political expediency, Adebanjo remained steadfast, rejecting any form of inducement that could silence his voice.

With his passing, the Nigerian political landscape has lost a moral conscience. His absence is already being felt as the Lagos House of Assembly (LAHA) grapples with a leadership crisis that lacks direction, accountability, and sincerity. Who will now speak with his level of courage, experience, and moral authority? Ayo Adebanjo’s death is not just an end; it is a painful punctuation in Nigeria’s history of fearless advocacy.

Regarding Edwin Clarke, he was unarguably the Voice of the Niger Delta and Nigeria’s Conscience. If Adebanjo was the voice of the Yoruba, Edwin Clarke was the indomitable lion of the Niger Delta. A man whose life was devoted to the pursuit of justice for his people, Clarke embodied the struggle for resource control, equity, and fairness. He was a formidable critic of successive governments that exploited the Niger Delta while leaving its people in abject poverty.

For decades, Clarke raised his voice against the environmental degradation, economic deprivation, and political marginalization of the Niger Delta. He did not hesitate to confront presidents, governors, and international oil companies over their injustices. His advocacy led to several policy changes, including increased derivation funds and the creation of interventionist agencies, even though corruption later crippled many of these initiatives.

Clarke was also a nationalist in every sense of the word. While fighting for his region, he never lost sight of the broader Nigerian question. He championed the cause of true federalism, national unity, and good governance. His pen and voice never ceased to challenge impunity, corruption, and the lack of accountability among Nigeria’s leaders. His words were powerful, reverberating across ethnic and political divides, forcing the powerful to listen, even when they pretended not to.

His death has created a vacuum that is difficult to fill. The Niger Delta, and indeed Nigeria, has lost a fearless advocate, a man who could speak truth to power without fear of retribution. In an era where many voices of opposition have been co-opted, silenced, or drowned in the sea of compromise, Clarke’s unwavering stance was a beacon of hope. Without him, who will confront the exploitation of the Niger Delta? Who will remind the government of its failures in governance, resource management, and national unity?

Without a doubt, their absence since the last few days can best be described to be a tragedy. Their exit is a tragedy not just because of their mortality but because of the widening gap in sincere advocacy they have left behind. Their passing has exposed a disturbing reality: the absence of a new generation of leaders willing to speak truth to power without fear or personal gain.

In today’s Nigeria, many self-acclaimed activists and social commentators have compromised their integrity. Some have been silenced with political appointments, others have been bought over with financial inducements, and many have been cowed by threats and intimidation. The result is a society where sycophants and opportunists dominate public discourse while genuine voices of reason are increasingly scarce.

Yet, their words remain. They may be gone, but their voices are immortal. Their speeches, interviews, and writings continue to serve as a reminder of what true advocacy looks like. Their legacies remain a template for future generations who dare to challenge power and demand accountability.

Despite their exit from the world stage, death should be ashamed because their voices speak still. Death, you have failed! You may have taken their bodies, but you have not silenced their words. Shame on you, for the words of Ayo Adebanjo and Edwin Clarke remain on the marble of Nigeria’s history, eternally speaking truth to power. Every time a leader acts against the interest of the people, their voices will rise in condemnation. Every time injustice rears its ugly head, their words will echo as a rebuke. Every time Nigeria drifts into the abyss of misrule, their legacy will serve as a reminder that some men dared to stand, speak, and fight.

The challenge now falls upon us, the living, to pick up the mantle they have left behind. We must not allow their voices to fade into oblivion. The struggle for a better Nigeria is far from over, and the battle for justice, equity, and good governance must continue. If we let fear or personal comfort silence us, we betray not only their memory but also the future of Nigeria.

As we mourn the passing of these two titans, let us not just eulogize them in words but in action. Let us embody the principles they stood for. Let us reject injustice, corruption, and the tyranny of bad leadership. Let us demand accountability and refuse to be cowed into submission.

For as long as Nigeria remains, the words of Ayo Adebanjo and Edwin Clarke will remain etched in history, speaking truth to power. And to death, we say: shame on you!