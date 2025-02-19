Learn Carpentry, Plumbing -First Lady Tells Nigerian Youth

The First Lady of Lagos State, Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has called for greater investment in the development of young boys, emphasising the need for mentorship, skills acquisition, and character building to prepare them for future leadership.

Speaking at the ongoing three-day 2025 Lagos Boy Child Initiative (LBCI) Residential Workshop at Lagos State Model College, Agbowa-Ikosi, in Ikosi-Ejirin LCDA, the First Lady underscored the importance of equipping boys with the right values, mindset, and resilience to navigate societal challenges such as peer pressure, cultism, substance abuse, and mental health struggles.

She highlighted that trades such as carpentry, plumbing, and electrical work are just as lucrative as professional careers, stressing that a well-trained artisan is just as important as a doctor or lawyer because society cannot function without skilled professionals in various fields.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu encouraged young boys to embrace skill-based professions in addition to their academic pursuits with pride, noting that artisans play a vital role in society and should never feel inferior to those in white-collar jobs.

She further pointed out that men tend to receive more patronage in traditionally female-dominated vocations like hairdressing and catering, proving that skill mastery transcends gender stereotypes.

“This initiative was conceived to ensure that our boys are not left behind. We must be deliberate about raising well-rounded individuals by providing them with the right skills, moral values, and opportunities to excel,” she stated.

The second day of the three-day workshop, which brought together 200 boys aged 13 to 17 from public and private schools, orphanages, correctional facilities, and technical and vocational centres, featured discussions on self-esteem, personal hygiene, mental health, and drug abuse prevention.

Speaking on the essence of the educational visit to the Imota Rice Mill on Tuesday afternoon and the proposed visit to Sonnex Plant later on Wednesday, the First Lady explained that these visits were designed to expose participants to the State Government’s food security efforts and Sonnex Plant’s environmental sustainability initiatives.

She reaffirmed the Lagos State Government’s commitment to youth empowerment, stating that initiatives like this would help shape a generation of responsible men who will contribute positively to society.

“The future of Lagos depends on the quality of young men we raise today. Let us continue to work together to empower our boys, strengthen our families, and build a #Greater Lagos,” she concluded.

The Chairman of Ikosi-Ejinrin LCDA, Hon. Wale Anomo, in his goodwill message, encouraged the LBCI participants to utilize the SWOT analysis in solving problems, emphasising that hard work is the key to achieving success in life.

Earlier in her remarks, the National Coordinator for the Olave Baden Powell Society, Mrs. Feyisola Abiru, praised the First Lady’s passion and unwavering commitment to supporting boys, noting that these efforts would ultimately bring about a paradigm shift in managing life situations and pursuing success.

It should be noted that the 2025 edition of the Lagos Boy Child Initiative (LBCI) officially commenced on Monday with a visit to the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, and the Lagos State Chief Judge, Hon. Kazeem Alogba. The participants were warmly received at the Round House, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, and the Lagos State Judiciary, Ikeja, respectively.