“Shambles”: Ruggedman Defends Davido

Veteran rapper Michael Ugochukwu Stephens, popularly known as Ruggedman, has come to the defense of Afrobeats superstar Davido amidst backlash over his remarks about Nigeria’s economy.

Davido recently faced criticism after cautioning Americans during a podcast not to consider relocating to Africa particularly Nigeria because the country’s economy is in “shambles.”

In response, Ruggedman backed Davido’s comment, emphasizing that it highlights a painful truth about the state of the nation.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, the rapper urged the government to focus on fixing the economy instead of dwelling on criticism of Davido’s statement. He stressed that the hardship Nigerians face daily is overwhelming and calls for urgent action.

“Ok, Davido has said what he said,” Ruggedman wrote. “Moving forward, the government should fix Nigeria so nobody will say such again. All this barking all over the place is not fixing the nation. The hardship is too much.”

