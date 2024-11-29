Corps Member Reportedly Assaulted by Teachers Over Greeting Issue at Kwara School

Shocking incident was reported at Government Day Junior Secondary School, Kulende, in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Friday.

A female corps member who visited the school to collect her clearance letter was allegedly assaulted by a teacher for what was described as “not greeting properly.”

According to eyewitness accounts, the corps member had gone to the school as part of her mandatory clearance process when the altercation occurred.

It is alleged that a teacher took offense at the way the corps member greeted and, in response, resorted to physical violence.

The incident has sparked outrage, with many questioning the teacher’s conduct and the circumstances that led to such an extreme reaction.

Neither the school authorities nor the Kwara State Ministry of Education has released an official statement.

The case has drawn attention to the need for mutual respect and professionalism within educational institutions.

Further investigations are expected to clarify the situation and determine appropriate actions against wrongdoing.

