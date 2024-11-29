Anambra South Senatorial Aspirant, Orajiaka Vows to Wrestle Constituency from Criminals if Elected

Labour Party senatorial aspirant for Anambra South Senatorial District Paul Orajiaka has vowed to address the insecurity challenges in his constituency if elected to the National Assembly.

Anambra South Senatorial zone is one of the local government areas still under the sway of gunmen riding on the wings of freedom fighting to unleash mayhem on the residents.

Despite the numerous efforts of the state government, there are usually no movements every Monday due to the sit-at-home forcefully declared in the area by the non-state actors.

Orajiaka is also promising to revisit some of the bills initiated by the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and fine-tune them for the area’s benefit.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday, Orajiaka, the Chief Executive Officer of Auldon Group, regretted that his constituency had recorded a greater bulk of insecurity in Anambra State.

He explained that his decision to aspire for the senate seat was informed by his desire to use the platform to make policy laws that would positively impact the security situation in his constituency.

He listed his plans for Anambra South, which acronym SHEEER stands for Security, Health, Electricity, Employment, Education, and Road.

“My entrance into the senate will add to the number of responsible senators that will will work towards changing the perceived rubber-stamp stature of the National Assembly,” he stated.

Orajiaka, however, appealed for a level playing field in the party’s primary election for the nomination of its candidate for Anambra Senatorial District, which is expected to take place soon.

A highly educated and accomplished individual, Orajiaka holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from Harvard Kennedy School and an Executive Master’s in Business Administration from Lagos Business School, among other degrees.

He has also received recognition from reputable international media houses, including Forbes Magazine, BBC, VOA, and CNBC.

