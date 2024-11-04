Seven Killed, Others Injured as Vehicle Hits Landmine in Borno State

At least seven firewood loggers were killed, and others injured after a vehicle transporting them hit a landmine in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

The incident occurred between Masunfanari and Dogo Wire village along the Maiduguri/Damboa road around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

According to a security source, the pick-up van carrying the loggers struck an improvised explosive device (IED), likely planted by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

“At least seven people died on the spot, and others sustained injuries. The loggers were on their way to gather firewood when the incident occurred early Saturday morning. The vehicle was destroyed,” the source reported.

Eyewitness recounted seeing seven bodies brought to the Sulumari area, opposite Masinrimari in Maiduguri, where they were later buried according to Islamic rites around 4 p.m.

