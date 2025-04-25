Seven Killed as Suspected Herdsmen Launch Deadly Midnight Attack in Benue

Tragedy struck Agbo Vengav community in Udam, Gwer West LGA, Benue State, as armed herders launched a deadly assault early Friday morning.

The News Chronicle gathered that at least seven people, including women and children, were confirmed dead, while several others remain missing.

Reports say the attack, which began around 1:00 AM, saw gunmen, suspected to be Fulani herders, invade the community while residents slept.

Among the victims was a young girl, tragically killed in the assault, while her mother was abducted.

Local sources disclosed that the gunmen moved swiftly in the dead of night, catching the community off guard.

The search for the missing is ongoing, with authorities yet to confirm further details.

Meanwhile, as of press time, efforts to contact the Benue State Police Spokesperson for confirmation were unsuccessful, as her phone went unanswered.