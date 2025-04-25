2027 Election a Battle Between Tinubu and Nigerians’ Struggles- PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that the 2027 general elections will be a showdown between President Bola Tinubu and the living conditions of Nigerians.

PDP Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, made the statement on Thursday while presenting the Certificate of Return to Ezenwafor Ju, the PDP candidate for the Anambra governorship election.

“This election isn’t about governors or leaders. It’s about Tinubu versus Nigerians,” Damagum emphasized, accusing the ruling party of worsening the ordinary citizen’s pain. “The decision is in the hands of the people. This is APC versus Nigerians.”

Damagum also weighed in on the mass defection from the PDP in Delta State, including Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and the entire state cabinet to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“It’s disappointing,” Damagum said, pointing out that Delta State had long enjoyed PDP’s support. “We’ve done everything for them, from the governor’s rise to supporting their vice-presidential candidate in 2023. This defection is a surprise, but we’ve weathered worse.”

Despite the setback, Damagum assured that the PDP remains resilient and determined to lead the fight against the hardship facing Nigerians