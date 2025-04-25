Femi Kuti Reveals Father Fela Once Called His Debut Album “Rubbish”

Afrobeat icon Femi Kuti has opened up about the emotional challenges he faced after leaving his legendary father, Fela Kuti’s, band to start his own musical journey in 1986.

In a recent episode of the Sonically podcast hosted by Elmo Chong, Femi shared how both his father and fans of the Afrobeat pioneer reacted negatively to his departure.

According to him, many viewed his decision as a rebellion, though it was far from that.

“When I left my father’s band, his fanbase turned against me. It was like, ‘How dare you fight Fela?’ But it wasn’t a fight. I was lost. I had no formal education. How was I going to become a great musician? I was crying inside. People didn’t understand; they thought I was protesting,” he said.

The Grammy-nominated musician also recalled a painful moment during the launch of his debut album in 1989, when Fela publicly criticized his work.

“The first time my father heard my album at the launch, he said it was rubbish. He went on stage and said it to the press. I was so upset.

He was the last person I expected such a harsh review from,” Femi revealed.

Despite the tough start, Femi stayed determined. “I just focused and said, I can’t turn back right now. I would rather die trying.

So, I just continued—and I have never stopped since then.”

Femi Kuti finally received validation from his father years later after a performance at the New Afrika Shrine, where Fela saw him perform tracks like No Place for My Dream and Mind Your Business. Proud of his son’s growth, Fela then returned to the press to praise Femi’s success.