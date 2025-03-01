Seplat Energy Strengthens Commitment to Nigeria’s Energy Transformation

Seplat Energy Plc has reaffirmed its dedication to maximizing Nigeria’s energy potential, positioning itself as a key driver of sectoral transformation and national development.

With vast gas reserves within its asset portfolio, the company sees an opportunity to enhance electricity generation and propel economic progress.

Seplat’s Vision for Nigeria’s Energy Future

Speaking at the Nigerian International Energy Summit (NIES) in Abuja, Roger Brown, CEO of Seplat Energy, emphasized the company’s unwavering commitment to sustainability, governance, and transparency—key factors that make it a preferred partner for international oil companies (IOCs) divesting assets.

“We operate under stringent sustainability and governance frameworks enforced by regulators and investors in Nigeria and internationally. This ensures full transparency in our asset management and environmental responsibilities,” Brown stated.

According to Brown, Nigeria’s energy sector holds immense untapped potential, particularly in subsurface resources. He reiterated that Seplat is fully committed to unlocking these opportunities to drive transformation and economic growth.

A New Era for Nigeria’s Energy Industry

With its recent acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (now Seplat Energy Producing Nigeria Unlimited – SEPNU), Seplat has significantly expanded its footprint in the industry. Brown described this as a “new dawn” for Nigeria’s energy landscape, highlighting Seplat’s role as a dominant force in the country’s oil and gas sector.

“This acquisition aligns with the government’s objectives to increase oil and gas production for national development. As a trusted partner, we are committed to delivering long-term value while ensuring energy security for Nigerians,” Brown said.

The acquisition cements Seplat Energy’s status as one of Nigeria’s largest oil and gas producers, reinforcing its role in sustaining production, creating employment, and driving economic growth.

Seplat’s Proven Track Record and Global Recognition

Seplat Energy has consistently demonstrated its capability as a reliable operator and responsible steward of Nigeria’s natural resources. Since its inception over 15 years ago, the company has built a reputation for efficiency, operational excellence, and asset optimization.

Seplat’s dual listing on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) in 2014 further solidified its standing in the global financial markets. The listing was a testament to investors’ confidence in its business model, governance standards, and growth potential.

“We have consistently proven our ability to acquire, manage, and enhance asset production, creating value for all stakeholders. Our track record shows that we are more than capable of leading Nigeria’s energy evolution,” Brown affirmed.

Driving Sustainability and Economic Development

Seplat Energy’s focus extends beyond just oil and gas extraction—the company is actively investing in sustainable energy solutions to support Nigeria’s transition to a more diversified and resilient energy sector.

Key areas of focus include:

Enhancing gas production to improve Nigeria’s power generation capacity.

Upholding best-in-class environmental and governance standards to meet global ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) expectations.

Strengthening partnerships with the government and private sector to accelerate infrastructure development.

As Nigeria navigates a rapidly evolving global energy landscape, Seplat Energy is well-positioned to lead the charge in transforming the sector, ensuring energy security, and delivering long-term economic benefits to the nation.

With a proven track record, strong governance, and a clear vision for the future, Seplat Energy is not just an industry player—it is a catalyst for national progress.