Senator Natasha Confirms Sallah Visit Will Hold as Planned

Senator representing Kogi Central, Barrister Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has denied online rumors claiming she has canceled her planned Sallah visit to her constituents.

In a statement from her media office on Monday night, she confirmed that the visit will go as scheduled.

Addressing concerns about the recent ban on rallies and public gatherings by the Kogi State government, Senator Natasha reassured the public that she remains committed to engaging with her community and promoting unity.

She emphasized her dedication to the people of Kogi Central and expressed her excitement about celebrating Eid-el-Fitr with them.

The senator also assured that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure a successful and joyful event.