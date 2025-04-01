A Public Letter to President Barrow, Foreign Minister Tangara, and Their Counterparts

Dear Presidents and Ministers, I recently called for a ‘million to billion dollar Interpretation Contest’ to help uplift the mindsets and character of humankind. You can search the internet for the article for more information. In a nutshell, we need to get started on preparing for both the national and international versions. I appeal to both of you to call on your counterparts around the world to get the ball rolling. I also call on you to quickly declare your interest to host the worldwide contest, which is suggested to take place on the last Sunday of June.

I am confident that all of you want better character for this nation and beyond, but may wonder how such a contest may help in that regard. It is like a code I cracked and challenging the world in a humble brain contrasting.

Ch. 103: In the name of Allah, the Gracious, the Merciful.

1. By the Time.

2. Certainly, The human beings are in loss.

3. Except those who believe, and do good works, and exhort each other to truth, and exhort each other to patience.

My Fellow Human beings, this is a coded checklist, the very thesis of the controversial Quhr-aahn, and this contest can be a huge leap for humankind. The mentioned article explains the basic rules of the contest and I do not want to repeat myself in a time limited world.

I do not think I need to lecture you on the potential financial and other benefits if we host the world version. However, I am asking you to make calls in and outside the country. Although I am slightly optimistic of foreign funding of this special contest, I have outlined how we can proceed without waiting for foreign funding. We can clearly tell the public that we are still shooting for a million dollar top prize at the national level, but that the funds are not yet guaranteed. We can explain our national crowdfunding plans that at least 50% of raised funds will be dedicated towards awards but with a cap. Meaning, if we raise only hundred thousand dollars, then only fifty thousand dollars will be dedicated towards awards. I am fairly certain the winners may not still complain. If we raise about ten million dollars, we will NOT give five million dollars to the winners, but the top winner will get a million dollars, as per the article… The excess money will be towards the world contest and building a high end university.

If you call and write to our cellular (mobile) phone operators, they may gladly donate and help in the crowd funding efforts. Many business folks who spend lots of money on quhr-aahnic recitation for mercy will be educated to donate a lot more for the unveiling of guidance for much higher mercy. Our hotel managers and owners may donate before learning how they may benefit if we secure the world version hosting. Of course, participants will be able to compete without coming to the Gambia or where-ever may host it.

For countries with limited Muslims, you will need a slightly different pitch and I will gladly come to your office to help write the letters, upon your invitation.

The honest reality is Muslims sadly misinterpreted this chapter and many aspects of the Quhr-aahn. Our mindsets were trained to lower standards and gamble for mercy, while ignoring guidance in a deep sense, including secular uplifting. Since it is a contest, our positions will have to be defended and long-held illusions confronted. Sometimes it feels disgraceful for non-muslims to respect aspects of the chapter more than Muslims. Although you and many of your staff are Muslims, asking you to write about 12 to 100 balanced statements from that chapter may be challenging to some of you. However, if Saudi or our fundraising reach the million dollar mark, many of you will pick up the quhr-aahn and try to be part of the contest. If we secure a billion dollars for the final contest and run the national ones right in multiple countries, then expect many non-muslims, beyond this country, to join the contest. Above all, the results of my presentation and others will likely lead to drastic re-understanding of the chapter, Islam, and life.

In regards to Saudi Arabia, I will gladly come to your office, upon invitation, to help write the letters and make the calls. Beside the state, I am fairly optimistic that there are private billionaires who can spend for good more than they frown Elon Musk ‘spends for evil…’ . As pilgrimage approaches, the billions from the proceed should be for freedom, including uplifting the poor, world learning opportunities, etc

Similarly, before and especially after the national event, many western billionaires and others will be shocked in how we can argue for human rights, including women rights, through this chapter, linking it with other verses and conscience. Even the terrible Palestine issue is partly due to questionable mindsets and this contest may help in the long term resolve of that mighty problem.

In respect of your precious time, I thank you in advance and ready to answer any question you may have. I am making it a public letter as evidence and for your counterparts+ to possibly work on it, including their desire to host the worldwide contest. Whereas many business folks may be able to help realize it, but security as I envision it will require state help. Thanks again. May God bless us through Showlove Trinity: let’s learn, let’s work, let’s have fun.

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn