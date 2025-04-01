Report Highlights Rising Threats to Press Freedom and Journalists’ Safety in Nigeria

In their latest Media Environment in Nigeria (MEiN) report, the Centre for Media and Society (CEMESO) has called for stronger protections for press freedom and journalists’ safety.

CEMESO’s Executive Director, Akin Akingbulu, expressed concern over the increasing attacks on media freedom and journalists in Nigeria. The report reveals several key findings:

71.4% of analyzed media reports documented direct attacks on journalists and media workers.

At least five major incidents were recorded, including physical assaults, arrests, killings, and harassment.

Security agencies were identified as the main perpetrators of these attacks.

71% of the victims were journalists, while 29% were from other fields.

Only 14.3% of reports mentioned legal action being taken, showing a lack of justice for these crimes.

The report also mentioned a recent media shutdown. On January 13, the Lagos chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) disrupted operations at Lagos Television, Eko FM/Radio Lagos, and Lagos Traffic Radio to protest the non-payment of the N85,000 minimum wage.

Akingbulu stressed that these alarming trends highlight the urgent need to defend press freedom and protect journalists in Nigeria.