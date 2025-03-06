Senate Dismisses Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Harassment Petition, Calls It ‘Media Stunt’ Amid Protests

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. The Nigerian Senate has dismissed the sexual harassment petition filed by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, calling it “dead on arrival” and a violation of Senate rules. Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged Akpabio made sexual advances toward her during a visit to his home in 2023 and pressured her for favors in exchange for legislative support. However, Akpabio denied the claims, saying he respected women. The Senate Committee on Ethics rejected the petition, citing procedural violations, including that a senator cannot submit a petition on their behalf. Akpoti-Uduaghan did not attend the committee hearing, and the chair dismissed her case, stating the issue was already in court. A Federal High Court later issued an order restraining the Senate from taking disciplinary action against her. Meanwhile, protests erupted outside the National Assembly demanding Akpabio’s resignation, while a group from Kogi Central distanced itself from Akpoti-Uduaghan’s actions. The Senate leadership dismissed the controversy as mere “content creation” for media attention.

2. President Bola Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, laid the foundation for FirstBank Group’s new eco-friendly headquarters in Eko Atlantic City. The 40-story building, set to be the tallest in Nigeria, symbolizes the nation’s ambition and progress. Shettima praised FirstBank’s 130-year legacy and its role in Nigeria’s economic growth. He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering investment and development. Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu granted immediate construction approval. FirstBank CEO Olusegun Alebiosu described the new headquarters as a hub for financial innovation and digital transformation. FirstHoldCo Chairman Femi Otedola emphasized the bank’s commitment to cutting-edge technology and customer-centric banking. The groundbreaking ceremony, held on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, was attended by top dignitaries, including governors, business leaders, and financial sector executives.

3. On Wednesday, March 5, 2024, President Bola Tinubu paid tribute to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 88th birthday, describing him as an extraordinary leader whose contributions have shaped Nigeria’s history. Tinubu pointed to Obasanjo’s military and civilian leadership, his role in Nigeria’s civil war, and his advocacy for national unity and governance reforms. He also praised Obasanjo’s global influence in peacekeeping and Pan-Africanism. At a public lecture in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Obasanjo called for Africa’s decolonization, urging the continent to break free from the lingering effects of slavery and colonialism to achieve economic and political progress. He also revealed he had dropped “Matthew” from his name, preferring his native name. Dignitaries at the event included Peter Obi, Yusuf Datti-Ahmed, Governor Ademola Adeleke, and several former governors. Obasanjo also expressed optimism about Nigeria’s future, believing the country would achieve greatness in his lifetime.

4. LeBron James has become the first NBA player to score 50,000 combined points in regular season and playoffs during the Lakers’ 136-115 win over the Pelicans. He reached the milestone with a first-quarter three-pointer, finishing the game with 34 points. No other player is within 5,000 points of this mark, with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in second place. In his 22nd season, James continues to dominate, averaging nearly 25 points per game. Earlier this season, he and his son, Bronny, became the first father-son duo to play in an NBA game. The Lakers, propelled by James and the recent acquisition of Luka Dončić, have won 17 of their last 20 games and now sit second in the Western Conference.