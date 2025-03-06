Is Politics a Hazard for Women?

Despite the growing advocacy for the inclusion of women in politics and the push for inclusivity, there is evidence that cultural values, religious norms, and suspicion of possible moral failings have not sufficiently motivated the majority of women, communities, and society at large to embrace politics for women as a noble profession.

In essence, while there is a growing interest among men to actively participate in politics — either through advocacy or by contesting elections — society continues to consciously or unconsciously despise politics as a suitable career for women. This is similar to how professions like acting, singing, and sports have been traditionally viewed, with fears that these careers expose women to certain hazards or moral compromises, thereby making these professions appear suitable only for women with wayward attitudes.

While this perception is clearly discriminatory, it stems from the long-standing stereotype of politics being “dirty” and dubious — a domain allegedly suitable only for those without respectable jobs or with flawed character traits, such as being associated with lies, deception, extravagance, thuggery, and wastefulness. However, while society tolerates these perceptions for men, it does not extend the same leniency to women.

The current buzz around sexual harassment allegations — dominating headlines with unfolding drama that shocks and awes — is reigniting primitive sentiments and perceptions that politics may not be suitable for women. This perception is further reinforced by pro-Akpabio female commentators, who argue that in politics, it is normal for men to joke with women, hold their hands, and dance together — interactions they believe should not be misinterpreted as harassment. These statements challenge cultural norms, morals, and principles and inadvertently validate the popular suspicion that women in politics, like those in the entertainment industry, are “loose” or uncontrollable. This, in turn, poses a threat to ongoing campaigns aimed at promoting inclusivity and improving the perception of politics as a noble profession for women.

There is no doubt that Senator Natasha’s actions in the middle of the crisis did not help matters. Some of her accusations appeared to be fueled by suspicion rather than concrete evidence — particularly her earlier expression of frustration that she had to lobby for everything at the National Assembly, which she attributed to gender bias and sexual harassment. However, Senator Shehu Sani and others were quick to counter her claims, stating that lobbying is simply the nature of politics, lawmaking, and the workings of the National Assembly — not a practice rooted in gender bias.

The unfolding drama is offering the public a real-time education on the realities of politics for both men and women. The reservations and disproportionate contempt directed at women in politics, while discriminatory, are not entirely baseless from society’s perspective.

Society has long observed that politics is synonymous with thuggery and unholy socialization, requiring a certain lack of moderation to thrive. Similar to the entertainment industry, politics often demands that women socialize extensively with men, spend time together even at odd hours for meetings, negotiations, and political scheming. It also requires a culture of sycophancy, loyalty, and lobbying for recognition and promotion — all of which many believe exposes women to greater hazards and potential moral failings.

Politics also requires men to frequently call female politicians, and women must travel extensively to attend political events hosted by allies, associates, party leaders, and top officeholders. Moreover, the proximity to powerful men — with wealth, influence, and the ability to offer privileges — further fuels suspicion and mistrust towards women in politics.

Similarly, I have continuously argued that just as women in the entertainment industry struggle with faulty societal perceptions about their character, women in politics often fail to prove these perceptions wrong through exemplary conduct and noble actions. For instance, it is widely reported within the film industry that directors often demand sexual favors before granting female roles. The behavior of some female celebrities on social media — including their culturally inappropriate dressing — further fuels the perception that they are symbols of seduction and immorality.

Senator Natasha passionately argued against the Senate President’s Personal Assistant, who accused her of dressing transparently and seductively in the National Assembly — a case she has taken to court. However, her public gesture of kissing her husband upon entering the National Assembly chamber did not reflect moderation or consideration for diverse sensibilities. Such actions, unfortunately, invite judgment and undermine her efforts to present herself as a role model for women in politics.

Much like the entertainment industry, the negative image of women in politics is further aggravated by the behavior of certain individuals who lack moderation and treat politics as a platform for their unreserved lifestyles. For example, it has become normalized in the music and film industries for women to dress seductively, and both fields — along with politics — have become associated with high divorce rates. Many female actors and politicians either end up divorced or find it difficult to sustain marriages, in part due to the intense socialization and constant interactions with a wide variety of people, especially men.

Politics can indeed pose significant hazards for women.

Research has shown that women in politics face numerous challenges, including structural barriers, discriminatory laws and institutions, and social norms that limit their participation.

One of the primary hazards women face in politics is violence and harassment. A study by the UN found that women politicians are often subjected to violence, harassment, and intimidation, which can discourage them from participating in politics.

Additionally, women in politics often face gender-based discrimination, which can manifest in various ways, such as sexist remarks, objectification, and marginalization. These forms of discrimination make it difficult for women to be taken seriously and can undermine their authority.

Furthermore, women in politics often have to navigate patriarchal systems designed to maintain male dominance. This results in exclusion from decision-making processes, limited access to resources, and restricted opportunities for advancement.

The hazards women face in politics are not limited to their personal experiences but also have broader implications for democracy and governance. When women are excluded, their perspectives and experiences are absent, leading to policies that perpetuate gender inequality.

Overall, research suggests that politics poses significant hazards for women, including violence, discrimination, and exclusion. Addressing these hazards is essential to promoting gender equality and ensuring that women have equal opportunities to participate in politics.

bagudum75@gmail.com