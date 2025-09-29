Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Wedding: Surprises and Taylor Swift’s Tribute

On Saturday, September 27, singer and entrepreneur Selena Gomez, 33, and music producer Benny Blanco, 37, were married in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family, friends, and several of the couple’s longtime collaborators.

The private wedding was held at a lush estate in Santa Barbara. The wedding weekend began on Friday, September 26, with a rehearsal dinner hosted at a mansion in Hope Ranch, an exclusive private community located in the foothills of the Santa Ynez Mountains.

The main ceremony was held the following day at Sea Crest Nursery, a verdant estate known for its manicured gardens and natural privacy.

White tents were erected to host the reception and post-ceremony celebration, which reportedly lasted late into the night.

Gomez wore two custom gowns, both designed by Ralph Lauren.

Her ceremony dress was a hand-draped ivory satin halter-neck gown with subtle lace embroidery and a ruched bodice. It featured a low, wrapped back and flowing train. She paired the gown with over 12 carats of Tiffany & Co. platinum and diamond earrings.

Her second look, revealed on Blanco’s Instagram the following day, was a floor-length see-through lace gown with floral embroidery, a halter neckline, and a voluminous tulle veil. She completed the look with open-toed white heels.

Her bridal look was styled by Erin Walsh, with hair by Renato Campora, who gave Gomez a sleek bob reminiscent of old Hollywood. Her signature “toasted mani” was once again done by celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik.

Blanco wore a custom black tuxedo by Ralph Lauren, coordinating with Gomez’s refined bridal style.

On Instagram, he had shared a photo of the couple, captioning it simply:

“i married a real life disney princess.”

Gomez replied in the comments:

“I love you soooo much .”

Gomez chose to be walked down the aisle not by her mother or stepfather, but by her maternal grandfather, David Cornett. The singer’s mother, Mandy Teefey, later addressed the choice on Instagram, calling it a “thoughtful gesture” and described the wedding as “beautiful” and “flawless.”

[https://www.instagram.com/p/ DPJxrmckZqT/?utm_source=ig_ embed&ig_rid=9e8cd418-ea41- 40f3-82f4-b0d3cfbee4b7&ig_mid= 7F22FF3E-B603-416D-B484- 2DDBC9294B17]

A source close to the family told TMZ that Cornett had “tears of joy” when Gomez asked him to accompany her, noting their long and close relationship. He had previously appeared on her HBO Max show, Selena + Chef.

Approximately 170 guests were in attendance, notable celebrities included Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Paul Rudd, Martin Short and Steve Martin (cast of Only Murders in the Building), Paris Hilton, Ashley Park, David Henrie (Wizards of Waverly Place), SZA, Camila Cabello, Cara Delevingne, Eric Andre, Finneas, Zoe Saldaña and Edgar Ramirez (Emilia Perez co-stars).

Security was heightened throughout the weekend to ensure privacy.

Inside the Reception

Sources confirmed that Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran gave personal speeches at the reception as they both had longstanding professional and personal ties to the couple.

Swift was one of the first to publicly celebrate Gomez and Benny Blanco’s engagement, commenting on Gomez’s Instagram announcement with:

“Yes I will be the flower girl.”

Additional speeches were from Mandy Teefey and Brian Teefey (Gomez’s mother and stepfather) as well as Sandra and Andrew Levin (Blanco’s parents).

During the Friday night rehearsal dinner, actors Steve Martin and Martin Short delivered a joint speech, drawing laughs and applause from the crowd.

One attendee told People:

“There was so much love in the room. Selena and Benny were glowing all night and couldn’t stop smiling.”

Gomez and Blanco announced their engagement on December 11, 2024, following nearly a year of dating.

Leading up to the wedding, Gomez celebrated her bachelorette party with close friends in Cabo, Mexico while Blanco hosted his bachelor party in Las Vegas.

While their romantic relationship became public in December 2023, Gomez and Blanco had collaborated musically for over a decade.