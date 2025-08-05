Security Operatives Nab Five Cultists Over Rape, Robbery 

Security operatives in Akwa Ibom have apprehended five individuals suspected of being members of a cult and involved in armed robbery, following a recent incident in Abak Local Government Area.

This was made known in a press statement issued in Uyo on Tuesday by the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Timfon John.

According to the statement obtained by The News Chronicle, the arrest followed a disturbing report from a man (identity withheld) who alleged that a group of armed men forcefully entered his room at a local guest house in Abak, dispossessed him of his belongings, and sexually assaulted his female companion on June 26.

Acting on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Azare, the police launched a thorough investigation that led to the arrest of the five suspects linked to the violent attack.

“The police command has arrested five suspected cultists/armed robbers believed to be responsible for a recent home invasion, armed robbery, and rape incident,” John said.

During a raid conducted by the police, several chilling items were discovered at what appeared to be a ritual site. Among the recovered materials were two coffins containing used female sanitary pads, photographs of individuals, and other objects believed to be of fetish origin.

SP John further disclosed that a manhunt is currently underway to apprehend additional members of the criminal syndicate still at large.