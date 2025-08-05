Fresh Crisis Rocks Rivers as Group Rejects August 30 LG Polls

A coalition of pro-democracy civil society organisations under the banner of the Alliance of Civil Society Organisations for Expansion of Electoral and Democratic Space (ACCESS) has demanded the immediate suspension of the scheduled local government elections in Rivers State, fixed for August 30.

In a statement obtained by The News Chronicle in Abuja and signed by the group’s spokesperson, Kenneth Eze, ACCESS strongly condemned the move by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), branding the upcoming polls as unconstitutional and a direct affront to Nigeria’s democratic principles.

According to Eze, the electoral body’s 21-day notice—issued on July 28—falls short of the legal minimum required under Nigerian electoral law.

“The announcement by RSIEC to conduct LG elections on Aug. 30, outrightly violates Section 150(3) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The session mandates that: ‘Notwithstanding any other provisions of this Act, every Local Government election shall be conducted, not earlier than 90 days and not later than 30 days before the expiration of the term of office of the last holder of that office,’” he noted.

He stressed that the short notice was the same basis on which the Supreme Court annulled the earlier October 2024 local government polls in Rivers State, citing procedural irregularities, outdated voter registers, and disregard for constitutional guidelines.

Eze, who also serves as Executive Director of Speak Out Africa Initiative (SOAI), highlighted that the apex court’s ruling on February 28 was unambiguous in instructing RSIEC to strictly comply with all electoral timelines laid out in the Constitution and Electoral Act.

“This precedent is directly applicable to the Aug. 30 elections and forms a compelling legal basis for disqualification of the process,” he asserted.

In a broader call to restore constitutional order, Eze urged President Bola Tinubu to lift the political crisis in Rivers and reinstate Governor Siminalayi Fubara, referencing Section 1(2) of the Nigerian Constitution which forbids any governance structure outside democratic norms.

He further appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the judiciary to intervene and preserve the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral system.

Reaffirming the coalition’s commitment to democratic values and rule of law, Eze warned that any election carried out under the administration of an unelected official would be legally indefensible and devoid of legitimacy.

He cautioned that such an exercise would not only squander public funds but also diminish the people’s trust in the democratic process.

Calling on Nigerians, media organisations, and the international community to speak up, he said,

“Nigeria’s democracy cannot be sacrificed on the altar of political expediency.”