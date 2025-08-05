Kano Governor Presents Job Letters to Over 1,000 New Agricultural Workers

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has presented employment letters to 1,038 newly recruited workers in agriculture related fields as part of efforts to boost the sector and reduce unemployment in Kano State.

The presentation ceremony took place on Monday at the Government House in Kano and was attended by senior government officials, traditional rulers, and beneficiaries from all 44 local government areas.

Governor Yusuf said the recruitment fulfills his promise to create jobs, empower the people, and promote food security. He emphasized that his administration is focused on reviving agriculture and restoring its importance in Kano’s economy.

“We are committed to bringing back the lost glory of agriculture in Kano,” he said.

The governor explained that the new recruits will serve as agricultural extension workers and will be deployed to various agencies and field offices across the state.

Their responsibilities will include promoting modern farming methods, supporting agro-processing, and encouraging community-based agricultural initiatives.

He also noted that irrigation systems are being expanded and infrastructure upgrades are underway to support these efforts.

Earlier, the chairperson of the State Civil Service Commission, Ladidi Garko, urged the new employees to be dedicated, disciplined, and professional. She reminded them to follow civil service rules and avoid misconduct such as absenteeism, lateness, and corruption.

Ms. Garko added that the state government will continue to introduce programs that support youth empowerment and human capital development.