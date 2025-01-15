Bandits Attack General Hospital, Shoot Doctor and Abduct Five People in Katsina 

A group of armed attackers, commonly referred to as bandits, raided the General Hospital in Kankara town, Katsina State, on Tuesday night.

During the attack, they shot a medical doctor on duty, Dr. Murtala Sale Dandashire, and kidnapped at least five people from the hospital.

The incident was shared on social media by a user named Bakatsine, who posted details and a picture of the injured doctor on his X (formerly Twitter) page.

Bakatsine wrote, “Last night, bandits stormed Kankara General Hospital in Kankara LGA, Katsina State. They shot Dr. Murtala Sale Dandashire and abducted five people. This highlights the urgent need to improve security in hospitals across the state. Over the past three months, bandits have attacked three hospitals: Kurfi General Hospital, Mai Tsani Hospital in Dutsin-ma LGA, and now Kankara General Hospital.”

Dr. Murtala Sale Dandashire, a native of Kankara, was the best graduating medical student of 2019 from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, according to Bakatsine.

It remains unclear whether Dr. Dandashire survived the attack, as SaharaReporters has not independently verified his condition.

Efforts to contact the Katsina State Police Command Spokesman, Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, for comments have been unsuccessful, as repeated calls went unanswered.

