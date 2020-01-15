Secrets of People Who Stay Effortlessly Slim

Have you ever looked at some slim people and wondered why the heck they stay effortlessly slim? Well, sometimes it could be their gene. I have this friend that no matter how much she eats, she never adds weight. Some people put in a lot of work to stay slim and I think I am in this category. Let me share some of our secrets;

We don’t skip breakfast;

Breakfast is an important meal and skipping it would not aid your weight loss. According to research, people who skip the morning mean tend to consume more calories at lunchtime.

We are mindful of what and how we eat;

Someone like me is always paying attention to what I eat at any given time of the day. For example, I don’t eat late at night no matter how hungry I am. I rather go to bed on an empty stomach, wake up early the next day and eat.

We work out a lot;

Most slim people work out a lot. According to research, exercise does so much for our bodies and brains, including reducing stress and depression symptoms as well as the risk of diabetes. Another nice side effect of daily work out is that it will make you crave for a healthier diet.

So, always aim for four to five hours of exercise a week, schedule it and try to stick to it, because skipping too many sessions in a row can cause your motivation to slide.

We eat healthily;

Slender people like us don’t drop everything to eat the minute their stomach starts to rumble, but they don’t let themselves get famished, either. Though feeling hungry often depends on what you are eating. Protein and complex carbohydrates tend to prevent hunger for longer periods than simple sugar. Aside from that, we also eat less.

We drink lots of water;

Staying hydrated would help keep you fit especially when you take it before working out.