Second S’East Digital Summit targets launch of E-commerce Plus initiative, roll-out of Youth Millionnaires

The second edition of the Southeast Worldclass Digital Summit is set to take place on September 4, 2025, at the International Conference Centre, Owerri, in Imo State.

The summit aims to revolutionize Nigeria’s digital economy by launching the innovative “E-Commerce Plus” platform.

Following the success of last year’s summit in Enugu, which catalyzed numerous digital initiatives, this year’s event aims to drive economic growth and digital inclusivity across the Southeast through strategic partnerships and a robust digital ecosystem.

Speaking at a press conference in Awka, Anambra State capital, the managing director of MicNet Concept International, drivers of the initiative, Engr. Mike Neboh explained the E-Commerce Plus app, which will be launched at the summit, is a dynamic platform designed to connect businesses, ranging from small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to large corporations, with consumers.

According to him, the app facilitates seamless transactions, promotes products and services, and reduces costs, such as transportation fees by up to 30%.

“With a unique E-Social Number, users can list products, access grants, and generate income,” Neboh announced, highlighting the platform’s goal to generate over ₦54 billion annually through partnerships with Southeast state governments.

He revealed that the summit will be recruiting 30,000 agents to onboard traders, professionals, and businesses to the e-commerce platform, offering agents the potential to earn over ₦1.1 million annually through continuous onboarding.

According to him, the summit will also offer financial support for businesses, adding that when SMEs and market traders register with an active E-Social Number, they can access grants of ₦250,000 to ₦500,000 via Sterling Bank, with ₦2,000 bonuses for new account openings.

“University, polytechnic, and nursing students who onboard 10 non-students to the platform and ensure their monthly ₦1,000 E-Social Number recharge can receive ₦1.1 million in grants every four months through Sterling Bank.

“As a student, after you register on the platform and successfully bring ten persons who are not students to register on this platform, you will ensure that your supporters pay their monthly 1,000 naira e-social number for activate transactions and benefits provided on the platform.

“The organization ensures that as soon as all your supporters have recharged their monthly e-social number from the date you registered, your grant as a student will be sent to you in a space of every four (4) months, through Sterling Bank Account based on the payment structure sent to you.

“Interested students can call 07069697730 for more details, ” he said.

Neboh emphasized that the platform specifically targets traders and customers in the food and agricultural produce, and will be engaging agents across various markets to ensure quality assurance and prompt service delivery.

“For more details, interested persons should visit southeastdigitalsummit.org or e-commerceplus.org, or contact mnetconceptinternational@ gmail.com.

“For Sterling Bank account inquiries, call 07069697730,” he said.

Engr. Chibuike Mebirim, representing Imo State’s Commissioner for Digital Economy, Hon. Chimezie Amadi, highlighted Imo’s e-governance strides, including the “Scale Up Imo” program, which has trained over 45,000 youths, and the $15 million Imo Digital City, developed with Silicon Valley’s US Mack, offering 5G connectivity and advanced tools.

He described the summit as a landmark regional event that will bring together policymakers, technology innovators, public and private sector leaders, youth talents, academia, and digital solution providers to accelerate the digital transformation of the South-East and create inclusive prosperity powered by innovation.

“The South-East Digital Summit 2.0 will unveil the next-generation digital tools, create opportunities for youth employment in the tech sector, reveal smart systems for school and office management, Exhibitions of hardware, software, and AI-powered innovations and grant public access to the ₦54 Billion E-Commerce Plus+ Platform, now open for registration.

“We call on students to come for exposure and mentorship. Tech innovators should also take advantage of the summit to showcase solutions. Traders, entrepreneurs, and the general public are also encouraged to take advantage of digital tools that will grow their businesses and livelihoods,” Mebirim said.

Engr. Chito Onuzulike, SMEDAN’s Anambra State Manager, representing the Regional Manager, praised the summit as a catalyst for SME growth and urged private sector collaboration.

The e-commerce platform’s ₦54 billion revenue target is supported by a partnership with SMEDAN, enhancing credibility and stakeholder engagement with state governments, entrepreneurs, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and residents.