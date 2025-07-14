Mixed Reactions in Borno as Residents Reflect on Buhari’s Legacy

Residents of Borno State have expressed mixed reactions following the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, with some praising his contributions to the state while others criticized his leadership.

Speaking to The News Chronicle on Monday in Maiduguri, several residents highlighted Buhari’s impact, particularly in the face of the Boko Haram insurgency, which crippled infrastructure and security in the region.

Tijjani Usman, a resident of Maiduguri, commended Buhari for bringing development to Borno State despite the challenges.

“Former President Buhari established a gas-powered plant that restored electricity to Maiduguri and surrounding areas after years of blackout caused by Boko Haram attacks on power lines,” Usman said.

“He also established the Nigerian Army University in Biu, which is a major achievement for the state. We will never forget his sacrifices. He made Borno proud in Africa.”

However, not all residents shared this sentiment.

Comrade Bakaka, another resident, strongly criticized the late president, blaming him for worsening the country’s insecurity.

“President Buhari left a terrible legacy for Nigerians. Before his administration, we only had Boko Haram in the Northeast, but now how many terrorist groups do we have across Northern Nigeria?” he asked.

“Many people have died from hunger and insecurity. May God judge him I will never forgive him.”

The News Chronicle gathered that reactions across Northern Nigeria have been deeply divided. While some are mourning Buhari’s passing, others have been seen expressing relief and even celebrating.

Meanwhile, leaders from around the world continue to send their condolences to the Nigerian people and Buhari’s family.