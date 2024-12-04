Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accused of Shocking Balcony Incident in New Lawsuit

Sean “Diddy” Combs, also known as Puff Daddy, is making headlines again Because a new lawsuit has surfaced, accusing the 54-year-old rapper of holding a woman over a 17th-floor balcony during a heated altercation in 2016.

The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles by Bryana “Bana” Bongolan, a fashion designer who claims the incident took place at the residence of Diddy’s then-girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura.

According to the suit, Diddy forcibly entered Cassie’s home, banging on the door and yelling.

Ms. Bongolan, who was on the balcony at the time, alleges that Diddy confronted her, molested her, and then picked her up, dangling her dangerously over the edge of the balcony.

Weighing only 100 pounds, Ms. Bongolan says she fought desperately to escape what could have been a tragic fall.

The situation escalated until Cassie intervened, at which point Diddy allegedly pulled Ms. Bongolan back onto the balcony but slammed her into patio furniture in the process.

Diddy’s representative has categorically denied the allegations, stating, “He has unwavering faith in the facts and in the fairness of the judicial process.

In court, the truth will come to light.” They also added, “Anyone can file a lawsuit, regardless of whether they have evidence or not.”

This isn’t the first time Diddy has faced serious accusations. The rapper is already battling over two dozen lawsuits, with claims ranging from sexual assault and drugging to witness intimidation.

In her lawsuit, Ms. Bongolan accuses Diddy of years of threats, abuse, and intimidation throughout their professional relationship, which began when he approached her for collaborations on a clothing line and album art. She is seeking $10 million in damages.

While Diddy’s team insists these allegations are baseless, the sheer volume of lawsuits raises significant questions.

As the case unfolds, it adds another chapter to a string of controversies that continue to follow the music mogul.