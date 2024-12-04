Alex Consani Becomes First Transwoman to Win Model of the Year at the 2024 Fashion Awards

Alex Consani, a 21-year-old model and influencer, has made history by being named Model of the Year at the prestigious 2024 Fashion Awards in London.

The Sonoma County, California native is the first transgender woman to receive the honor, joining a list of iconic past recipients such as Kate Moss, Bella Hadid, and Naomi Campbell.

The British Fashion Council recognized Consani for her “global impact” and ability to dominate the fashion industry over the past year.

Known for her distinctive bleach-blonde hair and matching eyebrows, Consani has become a familiar face on high-profile runways, walking for brands like Chanel, Alexander McQueen, Tom Ford, and Versace.

Accepting the award in a striking Union Flag dress designed by Turkish-British designer Dilara Findikoglu, Consani thanked Black transgender models Dominique Jackson, Connie Fleming, and Aaron Rose Philip for their influence:

“I’m the first trans woman to win this award, but I can’t accept this award without thanking those that came before me, and specifically the Black trans women that really fought for the space that I’m in today.”

She also credited her parents for supporting her dreams and transition:

“I remember being 12 years old and telling them that I wanted to join this industry, and they met me with support. And that’s something that I think a lot of other parents of trans children should follow.”

Consani concluded with a call for inclusivity and change in the fashion industry:

“Now, more than ever, it’s an important conversation that should be had about how to truly support and uplift one another within this industry, especially those who have been made to feel insignificant. Because change is more than possible — it’s needed.”

Consani’s journey to fame began in 2015, and by the age of 16, she had signed with IMG Models. Her career soared after she gained traction on TikTok, where she now has over 4 million followers.

Her viral success translated into high-profile campaigns and runway appearances, including her historic debut at the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show alongside Valentina Sampaio as one of the first transgender models featured by the brand.

Earlier this year, Consani appeared in Charli XCX’s “360” music video, where her “it-girl” charm captivated audiences. The singer congratulated her on Instagram, writing, “YESYESYESSSSSSS!!!” in response to Consani’s win.

While many celebrated her achievement, her win also sparked controversy. Critics on social media pointed to her use of Black vernacular in some of her TikTok videos, which they deemed inappropriate.

Fellow nominee Anok Yai acknowledged the moment but expressed frustration over being overlooked for the award, stating on X:

“Alex can be proud, and I can be exhausted at the same time.”

Speaking at the Teen Vogue Summit in November, she addressed the ongoing challenges for marginalized groups in the industry:

“The more I work, the more I see the lack of representation we need. It pushes me to work harder.”

