spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 17, 2025 - 1:13 PM

Saudi Arabia to Widen Mecca Space, Cut Nigeria’s Hajj Slots

World News
— By: Esther Salami

Saudi Arabia to Widen Mecca Space, Cut Nigeria’s Hajj Slots
Image Credit: Saudi Press

Saudi Arabia has revealed plans for a large development next to the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

The project, named King Salman Gate, is part of ongoing efforts to modernize the holy city and prepare for a growing number of pilgrims.

It will cover 12 million square metres and include 900,000 prayer spaces, as well as homes, hotels, shops, and cultural areas. It will be built by RUA AlHaram AlMakki Company, a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

According to official information released through the Saudi Press Agency, the plan includes the restoration of 19,000 square metres of heritage areas and improvements to pedestrian and transport access around the Grand Mosque.

The project forms part of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s national plan to diversify its economy and create new jobs. Authorities expect the King Salman Gate development to generate more than 300,000 jobs by 2036, when it is scheduled for completion.

Officials say the design combines religious, residential, and commercial spaces to make Mecca more accessible and comfortable for worshippers and residents. Construction is expected to begin in 2026.

Saudi Arabia is also preparing for major international events and projects also linked to Vision 2030, including hosting the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

The tournament will take place in Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Abha, and NEOM, using 15 stadiums with capacities between 45,000 and 92,760.

Saudi authorities have also introduced new health and travel regulations for pilgrims. The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) said the kingdom reduced Nigeria’s 2026 Hajj quota to 66,910 slots, citing underuse of previous allocations.

The reduction was confirmed on the NUSUK Masar portal, the digital platform used for Hajj administration.

Health screening will now be stricter, with conditions such as organ failure, dementia, tuberculosis, and pregnancy disqualifying potential pilgrims.

Officials said the goal is to reduce the spread of disease and ease the pressure on Saudi Arabia’s health services during the pilgrimage season.

Previous article
Only a Northern Bloc Can Defeat Tinubu, Not Obi or Jonathan— Momodu Declares
Next article
INTERVIEW: Half the Web Is Now Written by AI, but Google Still Favors Human Writers
Esther Salami
Esther Salami
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

FIFA Backs Trump’s Authority to Relocate World Cup Matches Over Security Concerns

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Acknowledging U.S. President Donald Trump's assertion that he might...

Mamelodi Sundowns Eye Historic Win in Nigeria as Champions League Clash Looms

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Going into their CAF Champions League match versus Remo...

Nigeria’s Global Hunger Index Rating: A National Case For Concern

Musa Ilallah Musa Ilallah -
The Nigerian Guardian newspaper recently reported that an international...

Cristiano Ronaldo Could Return to Manchester United in Leadership Role After Retirement

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Cristiano Ronaldo could be considering a future comeback to...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

FIFA Backs Trump’s Authority to Relocate World Cup Matches Over Security Concerns

Sports 0
Acknowledging U.S. President Donald Trump's assertion that he might...

Mamelodi Sundowns Eye Historic Win in Nigeria as Champions League Clash Looms

Sports 0
Going into their CAF Champions League match versus Remo...

Nigeria’s Global Hunger Index Rating: A National Case For Concern

Opinions 0
The Nigerian Guardian newspaper recently reported that an international...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x