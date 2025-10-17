Saudi Arabia to Widen Mecca Space, Cut Nigeria’s Hajj Slots

Saudi Arabia has revealed plans for a large development next to the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

The project, named King Salman Gate, is part of ongoing efforts to modernize the holy city and prepare for a growing number of pilgrims.

It will cover 12 million square metres and include 900,000 prayer spaces, as well as homes, hotels, shops, and cultural areas. It will be built by RUA AlHaram AlMakki Company, a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

According to official information released through the Saudi Press Agency, the plan includes the restoration of 19,000 square metres of heritage areas and improvements to pedestrian and transport access around the Grand Mosque.

The project forms part of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s national plan to diversify its economy and create new jobs. Authorities expect the King Salman Gate development to generate more than 300,000 jobs by 2036, when it is scheduled for completion.

Officials say the design combines religious, residential, and commercial spaces to make Mecca more accessible and comfortable for worshippers and residents. Construction is expected to begin in 2026.

Saudi Arabia is also preparing for major international events and projects also linked to Vision 2030, including hosting the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

The tournament will take place in Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Abha, and NEOM, using 15 stadiums with capacities between 45,000 and 92,760.

Saudi authorities have also introduced new health and travel regulations for pilgrims. The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) said the kingdom reduced Nigeria’s 2026 Hajj quota to 66,910 slots, citing underuse of previous allocations.

The reduction was confirmed on the NUSUK Masar portal, the digital platform used for Hajj administration.

Health screening will now be stricter, with conditions such as organ failure, dementia, tuberculosis, and pregnancy disqualifying potential pilgrims.

Officials said the goal is to reduce the spread of disease and ease the pressure on Saudi Arabia’s health services during the pilgrimage season.