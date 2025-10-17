Only a Northern Bloc Can Defeat Tinubu, Not Obi or Jonathan— Momodu Declares

Opposition figure and media entrepreneur, Dele Momodu, has dismissed the chances of former President Goodluck Jonathan and Labour Party’s Peter Obi defeating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Momodu said Tinubu has already “locked down” the South, warning that any Southern challenger including Jonathan or Obi would “fail spectacularly.”

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), the veteran journalist urged the opposition to urgently consolidate its strength in Northern Nigeria if it hopes to compete.

“I still choose to be a chronic optimist even at this stage. Several scenarios may still play out. The opposition has only one option left in order to be competitive.

Since Tinubu has already locked down the South of Nigeria, the opposition must work speedily to lock down the North. With common sense, this is feasible, even if difficult.

I do not see any Southern candidate giving Tinubu any tough challenge. Not former President Jonathan. Not former Governor Peter Obi.

If they run, looking more like independent candidates, they will fail spectacularly.”

Momodu’s remarks come amid intensifying political maneuvering and coalition talks ahead of the 2027 general elections.