Saturday Survey: Dear Ladies, When Was The Last Time You Had An Orgasm?

Hey lovelies,

The weekend is finally here, so let’s shake things up a little! I have a racy question for y’all.

When’s the last time you had an orgasm? Last night? Two days ago? Three weeks ago? Three months ago? Never?

Okay, for those that have no idea what it feels like to reach orgasm when having sex, I will tell you what it feels like.

First, orgasm can be described as a “sudden release of muscular and nervous tension at the climax of sexual experience,” but that leaves room for interpretation.

During sexual intercourse, there are some physical signals that can clue you in if you’re on your way to climaxing. When you’re aroused, your heart beats faster, your breathing becomes faster and your nipples become erect. As arousal climbs, these sensations increase until you orgasm.

Though the physical process is the same for everyone, the actual orgasmic experience varies from woman to woman and time to time. But then, if you are wondering whether you have ever climaxed, here are some few questions you need to ask yourself;

Do you feel a physical and emotional release after being aroused? Do you feel like you’ve hit the peak of sexual pleasure? Do you feel a general sense of “doneness” afterwards? Then, yep, you’ve probably had one.

So back to the question ladies, when was the last time you had an orgasm? How did it feel? Share your experience in the comment section.