Saturday Poll: Does Wearing Anklet Mean A Lady Is Promiscuous?

I have always been a fan of anklets and waist beads even though I don’t wear them. Each time, I make a mental note to get one when I go out, but I end up not buying it perhaps due to money issues. But just recently, if finally got myself an anklet; I wore it and it looked beautiful.

One of my male friends saw me on it and the first thing he said when he saw me was, “Ann, when did you become a call girl?” I was like, “What do you mean by that?”

“See what you are wearing on your leg na. That’s what call girls wear”, he replied. I laughed it off but not without warning him sternly never to insinuate that I am a call girl.

It got me thinking. Does wearing an ankle bracelet mean a lady is promiscuous? Or do we just have this perception in Nigeria?

For me, I don’t see a big deal in it. Anklets are simply bracelets for the ankle. I mean, we all wear bracelets, right?

I understand that in recent history, the wearing of anklet was generally considered to indicate the wearer was ‘sexually available’ for the price.

But hello, this is the 21st century, things change and an ankle bracelet is just another piece of jewellery because it makes women feel pretty.

Anyway, that’s what I think. I would love to know your opinion on this though? So, does wearing an anklet mean a lady is promiscuous?