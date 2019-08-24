Saturday Poll: Dear Ladies, Ever Been In A Relationship With A Stingy Guy? Share Your Experience! 

Hi lovelies, it’s Saturday and as usual, I have a racy question for the ladies in the house. Have you ever been in a relationship with a stingy guy? If yes, what was the experience like?
Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa recently shared a video on her Instagram advising ladies to stay away from stingy men. According to her, “Dating a stingy guy is like a disease, stay away from them”.
I have never dealt with stingy guys before. I mean, all my boyfriends have always been free in giving. But Toke’s video reminded me of a friend of mine that once dated a stingy guy. It was a very bad and traumatic experience for her. They stayed together for five years and when they finally broke up, my friend couldn’t boost a particular gift that this dude got for her.
He was always quick to call my friend a gold digger; a materialistic girl that is just after his money. It drove my friend crazy most times especially if she was just asking for a monthly subscription of #1,000. Whenever dude got something for her, he wouldn’t stop reminding her of how much he got it. Like who does that? Anyways, I am glad my friend is out of that relationship.
Well, some of you might be asking yourselves, “But what makes a guy stingy?” Well, here are some of the signs that your man is stingy.
- When it comes to going out on dates, stingy guys know the cheapest restaurants in town. They are a walking encyclopedia of the coolest places where everything is cheap.
- If your man hates buying gifts, he is probably stingy.
- If your man insists on public transport even when he has the money to probably order for an uber or taxi, he is stingy.
- If your man hates spending on anyone, be it parents, siblings or friends, he is stingy AF.
That’s just a few of the signs to look out for. So back to my question ladies, have you ever been in a relationship with a stingy guy? If yes, what was the experience like? We would like to know.