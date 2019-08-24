Saturday Poll: Dear Ladies, Ever Been In A Relationship With A Stingy Guy? Share Your Experience! 

Hi lovelies, it’s Saturday and as usual, I have a racy question for the ladies in the house. Have you ever been in a relationship with a stingy guy? If yes, what was the experience like?

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa recently shared a video on her Instagram advising ladies to stay away from stingy men. According to her, “Dating a stingy guy is like a disease, stay away from them”.

I have never dealt with stingy guys before. I mean, all my boyfriends have always been free in giving. But Toke’s video reminded me of a friend of mine that once dated a stingy guy. It was a very bad and traumatic experience for her. They stayed together for five years and when they finally broke up, my friend couldn’t boost a particular gift that this dude got for her.

He was always quick to call my friend a gold digger; a materialistic girl that is just after his money. It drove my friend crazy most times especially if she was just asking for a monthly subscription of #1,000. Whenever dude got something for her, he wouldn’t stop reminding her of how much he got it. Like who does that? Anyways, I am glad my friend is out of that relationship.

Well, some of you might be asking yourselves, “But what makes a guy stingy?” Well, here are some of the signs that your man is stingy.

When it comes to going out on dates, stingy guys know the cheapest restaurants in town. They are a walking encyclopedia of the coolest places where everything is cheap. If your man hates buying gifts, he is probably stingy. If your man insists on public transport even when he has the money to probably order for an uber or taxi, he is stingy. If your man hates spending on anyone, be it parents, siblings or friends, he is stingy AF.

That’s just a few of the signs to look out for. So back to my question ladies, have you ever been in a relationship with a stingy guy? If yes, what was the experience like? We would like to know.