Sam Altman Refutes Abuse Allegations by Sister  

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has publicly denied allegations of childhood sexual abuse made by his sister, Annie Altman.

In a legal complaint filed Monday, Annie claims the incidents occurred between 1997 and 2006, starting when she was three years old.

In response, Altman, alongside his mother and brothers, issued a joint statement addressing the accusations, describing them as baseless.

The family expressed concern for Annie’s well-being and disclosed long-standing efforts to provide her financial and emotional support.

This public dispute highlights growing tensions within the Altman family, with Annie’s allegations evolving over the years.

Reports have noted her struggles with depression and estrangement from the family, alongside her efforts to sustain herself through online platforms.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...