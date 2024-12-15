Russian Experts Advocate for Ensuring Global and Eurasian Security

The School of Preventive Public Diplomacy, from November 30 to December 13, held panel discussions on “Preventive Public Diplomacy in Ensuring Global and Eurasian Security” at the Eurasian Network University. This program was organized by the Scientific and Educational Center “Globus XXI Century” of the Faculty of Global Processes of Lomonosov Moscow State University, the Foundation for Public Diplomacy, and the State University of Management.

At the start of the program on November 30, within the School’s framework, the panel discussions included practical sessions where course participants worked on specific case studies related to the implementation of preventive public diplomacy measures.

Opening the panel discussion, Dmitry Bryukhanov, Vice-Rector of the State University of Management, introduced the participants and representatives of the academic community from EAEU countries to the structure and principles of the Eurasian Network University, which has been operating at the State University of Management for several years. The Eurasian Network University serves as a platform to implement the concept proposed by President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, about the so-called “fifth freedom,” which focuses on the freedom of knowledge within the economic space. Currently, the Eurasian Network University partners with 32 universities from five countries within the EAEU. Bryukhanov highlighted the key role of Lomonosov Moscow State University, especially its Faculty of Global Processes, as one of the main partners of the university network.

Ilya Shershnev, President of the Foundation for Public Diplomacy and Director of the Scientific and Educational Center “Globus XXI Century” of the Faculty of Global Processes at Moscow State University, emphasized that the public’s role in preventive diplomacy should occupy a significant position. The expert noted that this area started to develop at Moscow State University in 2022 when the first School of Preventive Public Diplomacy was organized to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the “Tashkent Treaty” and to mark the opening of a new humanitarian dimension in collective security and preventive public diplomacy. The School of Preventive Public Diplomacy aims to develop personnel, educational, scientific, methodological, and organizational frameworks to strengthen the security of integration projects in both the Eurasian and global spaces (CIS, CSTO, EAEU, SCO, BRICS and UN).

The speaker stressed the importance of mastering the art of preventive public diplomacy, which depends on the ability to negotiate, mitigate sharp contradictions, quickly respond to political processes, and act proactively. He expressed hope that the decisions made during the panel discussion will serve as a theoretical and practical foundation for future training in the field of preventive public diplomacy.

Igor Krugovykh, Deputy Director of the Scientific and Educational Center “Globus XXI Century” of the Faculty of Global Processes of Lomonosov Moscow State University, Chairman of the Board of the Moscow Regional Organization “Assembly of the Peoples of Russia,” and Deputy Chairman of the Council on Nationalities under the Moscow Government, called for the activation of the international public movement “World Creation,” emphasizing that the movement is apolitical. It is based on scientists, educators, and students.

According to the expert, a broader dialogue with public organizations across the Eurasian space working in the field of preventing security threats is especially necessary today. Krugovykh proposed developing a seminar program for the Eurasian University, with key points including the preservation of traditional values, mutual respect, and educating the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism.

The expert highlighted the importance of noting, in the upcoming year 2025—designated as the year to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory—the role of the former Soviet republics in the fight against fascism. Furthermore, Krugovykh suggested organizing a film festival featuring films made during the Great Patriotic War in Central Asia, where all major film studios were relocated at the time.

Sergey Baranov, a member of the Izborsky Club, coordinator of the Expert Council of the “Russian Dream” National Public Movement, political sociologist, ethno-sociologist, philosopher, and Candidate of Sociological Sciences, stressed the importance of forming a sovereign civilizational philosophical position for the EAEU and engaging in public diplomacy to ensure Eurasian security.

He noted that foreign world views, particularly Western ones, are unlikely to benefit the peoples of Northern Eurasia. As a foundation, he proposed drawing upon the heritage of Russian philosophy from the second half of the 19th century to the first half of the 20th century.

Baranov emphasized the historiosophy of individual civilizations and Russian spiritual metaphysics. In historiosophy, he outlined seven different continuous platforms for defining Russia’s civilization and its neighbors. Within Russian spiritual metaphysics, Baranov highlighted two key directions in contradictory unity: the philosophy of universal unity and personalism. Both, he argued, can serve as the foundation for a philosophy of the new 21st-century world order.

Vadim Tedeev, Rector of South Ossetian State University, stated that the world is on the verge of a nuclear war, provoked by the United States and its allies. He emphasized that leaders of all nations must carefully weigh every step on the international stage, avoid hasty decisions, and consider the losses each country might suffer by becoming involved in any crisis or conflict.

In the current acute geopolitical situation caused by the West, the Special Military Operation (SMO) is the sole force contributing to geopolitical stability. It is clear to everyone that this is not a war between Russia and Ukraine, but rather a struggle between Russia and the entire NATO bloc, with Ukraine chosen by the West as a foothold for attacking Russia, and the Ukrainian people sacrificed to the insatiable and inhumane Western greed for profit.

The task of all sane-minded people across the post-Soviet space is to make every effort to prevent conflicts similar to the Ukrainian one in other Eurasian regions. Such attempts are being actively made, and we are all well aware of this. In all the former Soviet republics, numerous Western and Turkish non-governmental organizations conduct subversive activities. They engage in destructive actions aimed at destabilizing the population, spreading Russophobia everywhere, and grossly distorting historical facts.

According to the expert, South Ossetia stands as a reliable ally of Russia in the region and a key guarantor of security in the Eurasian space. In the area of the Special Military Operation (SMO), young men from South Ossetia are fighting alongside Russian military forces. In this context, the expert expressed confusion regarding the position of CSTO countries, which not only fail to provide military assistance to Russia but are also wary of sanctions from the United States.

According to Vadim Tedeev, all Eurasian states must closely monitor the activities of Western and Turkish NGOs that spread Russophobia, distort historical facts, and destabilize the situation. Tedeev also touched upon an essential issue for every devout resident of South Ossetia, namely the recognition of the Alan Diocese by the Russian Orthodox Church.

Dmitry Soin, a deputy of the 5th convocation of the Supreme Council of Transnistria, Rector of the International Law Institute (JUSTO) and professor, spoke about his service in the Transnistrian security forces since 1993 and the negative role that Western foundations, NGOs, and resource centers already played back then.

Dmitry Soin believes it is critical to foster the creation of public organizations, especially youth-oriented ones that educate, provide means for youth consolidation, and offer young people opportunities not provided by Western NGOs. The expert cited the International Youth Corporation “Breakthrough” as an example of a project that has entered the political history of the region. This project played an important role in halting the Orange Revolution in Transnistria.

Dmitry Soin stated that public diplomacy requires a leader-communicator, a person capable of finding allies in different countries, building proper connections, and motivating people to act. According to the expert, such efforts could include interagency joint platforms where students from various universities and organizations can obtain skills in communication, promotion, image-building, and more. Public diplomats, the speaker believes, require ongoing support, which is key to achieving visible results.

Alexander Berdnikov, Vice President of the Public Diplomacy Fund and Chair of the Commission on Public Security and Public Diplomacy of the Council for Nationalities under the Moscow Government, believes that the main aspect of public diplomacy is the humanitarian component.

According to the expert, the humanitarian mission consists of many factors: creating an educational base, supporting humanitarian projects in public activities and culture, museum work, youth projects, aiding the healthcare system, and even supporting the military sphere when it comes to conflict resolution. Preparing specialists and leaders of public organizations is vital.

The goal of public diplomacy, according to Berdnikov, is the development of new relations with countries, which can be termed as geo-cultural struggle. He emphasized that an analysis of information flows in recent years demonstrates activities directed against Russia. The collective West has set itself the task of weakening our country and, if possible, dismembering it akin to the Soviet Union.

The expert also shared information on the implementation of the Public Diplomacy School for leaders of non-governmental organizations within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as well as the School of Preventive Public Diplomacy with CSTO member states and other countries.

According to Berdnikov, the public diplomacy school is a highly relevant project for students and young scholars, as it combines academic and practical activities. Skills in managing conflict development, crafting strategies for constructive conflict resolution, as well as organizing and conducting conflict prevention activities, are crucial competencies for young specialists. These skills not only enhance their professional competitiveness in the job market but also expand their scope of activities.

Nina Dimoglo, a television host, journalist, and public figure from the Republic of Moldova, outlined the situation in Moldova starting from the collapse of the USSR, when the republic found itself detached from the unified linguistic, economic, cultural, legal, and political space. In this situation, under the pretext of providing assistance, American, European funds, and NGOs became active. These organizations aimed to create a society loyal to the West and fostered confrontation with Russia. These NGOs, however, became the main tools of ideological warfare against Russia in Moldova.

Since 1992, the number of NGOs in Moldova has increased from 38 to 13,670. A significant turning point occurred after the 2014 signing of the Association Agreement between Moldova and the European Union. This agreement provided for rigorous Western administrative influence over Moldova’s government and allowed representatives of the Western NGO sector to infiltrate Moldova’s government bodies, including its major state institutions and sectors such as education.

Currently, Moldova hosts a unified network tied to a centralized management center located in the West. The official budget of these organizations in Moldova exceeds 107 million euros, but most of these funds are undeclared, meaning the actual amount is much higher. These budgets far exceed the budgets of Moldova’s state institutions. The main focus of NGO activities is the information war against Russia and China. Additionally, they promote non-traditional values, ideas of globalization, aggressive atheism, anti-Orthodoxy, historical revisionism, and more. These NGOs employ a network of 82,000 volunteers, including journalists, political analysts, and political technologists. Specifically, this includes the Soros Foundation network, the National Endowment for Democracy (USA), the European Endowment for Democracy funded by the European Parliament, and other structures. Official employees of these funds are already present in the country’s government. Despite their apparent autonomy, these NGOs and media outlets operate in a coordinated fashion and are managed from a single center. They implement their agenda under the guise of conducting democratic elections.

These organizations wield enormous power in Moldova today. They can easily rewrite history, change cultural values and traditions. Western NGOs are capable of either elevating or destroying any politician. They have paralyzed the legal and judicial systems, and everyone fears them – prosecutors, security service officers, and ministers. Their goal is to turn Moldova into an underdeveloped semi-colonial country, a market for goods from transnational corporations, a source of cheap labor, a buffer zone, or a military outpost. This network primarily conducts a hybrid war against Russia, the CSTO, and the EAEU.

According to Dimoglo, allowing private organizations in Moldova to receive foreign funding was a mistake. She argued that civic society funding must be sourced exclusively from internal funds, following Russia’s example. The expert expressed confidence that strengthening state control over NGO activities would serve as a crucial mechanism and a guarantee for Moldova’s national, cultural, and informational security.

Gulbaat Rtskhiladze, head of the Eurasia Institute and candidate of political sciences, expressed the opinion that the unchecked encouragement of anti-Russian activities by various non-governmental organizations from the USA, the UK, and other European countries, as well as Turkey with its excessive neo-Ottoman ambitions, leads to a deterioration in relations with Russia. For Ankara and its NATO allies, Russia is the main obstacle to the realization of their strategic plans in the Caucasus and Central Asia.

The USA and the UK prioritize escalating the situation in Central Asian countries. For instance, the British Council, established by the UK government, under the guise of promoting cultural, artistic, and educational cooperation, conducts intelligence activities in the regions of central Asia and the Caucasus. Currently, London is working with central Asian countries and their civil societies through the Ministry of International Development, whose offices are located within the embassies of the United Kingdom in these states. Furthermore, the UK exercises its soft power policies through the “British Council.” Similarly, the German state-funded autonomous institution “Deutsche Welle” systematically broadcasts NATO’s anti-Russian propaganda and regularly trains information saboteurs, including journalists from across the Eurasian region.

Stopping their activities is a matter of security and protecting the interests of citizens in Greater Eurasia. Legislation is needed to allow the recognition of any foreign organizations, including those founded by foreign governments, as undesirable in Eurasian countries. This would be a completely appropriate step. The activities of such organizations should be banned throughout the CIS region. This would constitute preventive diplomacy. Georgia has set a precedent in this regard by passing a law on foreign agents.

The Chairman of the commission on working with African diasporas and public relations of the Russian-African Club at Lomonosov Moscow State University and president of the Cameroonian diaspora in Russia, Louis Gouend, believes that African countries represent new opportunities for the Eurasian Union. They can serve as new markets and partners in trade and economic relations, particularly in regions where Western and Asian companies have already firmly established themselves.

Louis Gouend further emphasized that Africa is the fastest-growing economic region in the world and is becoming a focal point for geopolitical players, including Russia, China, and the USA. Free trade zones are developing across the African continent, and the Eurasian Union could also make greater use of these opportunities.

Louis Gouend noted enormous potential in all areas of cooperation, and cited impressive data on the growth of trade turnover between Russia and Africa in recent years. He expressed hope that expanded cooperation, including with countries of the Eurasian space, would further accelerate this growth. In recent years, Russia has been striving to increase its influence in Africa, particularly in the field of security, as security is the foundation for the smooth functioning of all processes within countries.

The speaker provided data on Russia’s cooperation with African countries in the fields of nuclear energy, grain and food supplies, communications, information technology projects, medicine, and education. He emphasized the vast potential in collaboration with African countries. Africa is very rich in natural resources, including deposits of rare metals, diamonds, and other elements essential for the development of high technologies. At the same time, Africa is in dire need of infrastructure, roads, equipment, housing, and facilities in the medical and cultural sectors, among others. Louis Gouend finally concluded his address by stating with confidence that Africa is one of the most promising directions for comprehensive cooperation.

Bassi Hafiz, the director of youth programs at the Russian-African Club of Lomonosov Moscow State University, noted in his speech that African youth represent the most powerful young human resource on the international stage. In Africa, people under the age of 35 currently make up 75% of the continent’s population. The expert reminded that the Soviet Union invested significant resources in the development of the African continent and helped many African countries achieve independence. The people of Africa still remember and value this assistance. Today, Russia has such a positive image in Africa precisely because of the Soviet Union’s legacy. However, regretfully, the expert believes that modern Russia is falling short in developing economic cooperation with African countries compared to China, the USA and Europe.

Bassi Hafiz talked about the youth events organized by the Russian-African Club of Lomonosov Moscow State University. For example, the African Youth Day was held on May 25, which brought together students from numerous universities in Moscow and other cities, politicians, businessmen, embassy representatives, public figures from Africa and Russia, media personnel, bloggers, artists, scientists, educators, and sports professionals. According to the expert, such events are very important as they unite the youth of Russia and Africa, serve as a platform for comprehensive interaction, and help young people learn more about each other.

The speaker also mentioned the recently held first business forum “Russia-Africa Expo 2024,” where African producers showcased their products, traditional crafts, and African cuisine. The festival featured musical performances and artists from Africa. Bassi Hafiz spoke about the participation of the Russian-African Club of Lomonosov Moscow State University in the Economic Days of Burkina Faso held in Moscow in October 2024. As part of this event, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Club and the National Union of Private Educational Institutions “Layee Younépel” from Burkina Faso. The signing ceremony was attended by the Prime Minister of Burkina Faso.

At the conclusion of the panel discussion, Sergei Chesnokov, a permanent expert of the Russian-African Club and an academician of the Petrovsky Academy of Sciences and Arts, noted in his speech that honorary academicians of this academy often include heads of state from foreign countries, indicating an expansion of Russian academic science.

Chesnokov provided data on the increase in industrial exports to African countries since the first “Russia-Africa” summit held in late October 2019, particularly highlighting the multiple growth in the export of medical industry products. The expert spoke about the work of the Eurasian Network University in promoting the Russian language to many countries around the world, including on the Eurasian platform. The university has been developing new, more accessible methods of teaching Russian, including online education. Notably, students who complete online Russian language training receive certain privileges when applying to universities in the Russian Federation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...