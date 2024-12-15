Ice Prince vs. Davido: Who Really Made BET History?

Nigerian music star Ice Prince has cleared the air about a long-standing debate: he, not Davido, was the first African artist to receive a BET Award on stage.

For years, fans assumed Davido broke the barrier for African artists at the BET Awards, but Ice Prince wants the record set straight.

In a recent episode of Listening, the “Oleku” hitmaker explained that he was the trailblazer in this historic moment. Ice Prince, who won the Best International Act, Africa award in 2013, revealed, “I am the first African artiste to go on a BET stage and receive an award solo. When you guys talk about it, you guys give that credit to Davido.”

To jog your memory, the BET Awards had a history of handing out awards to African artists backstage until recent years. While Davido’s 2018 acceptance speech grabbed global attention, Ice Prince insists that the honor of being the first to step on stage belongs to him.

Davido’s 2018 win for Best International Act was still a memorable moment. His heartfelt speech encouraged stronger collaborations between U.S. and African musicians, solidifying his role as an ambassador for African music.

It’s clear that both artists have played vital roles in putting Africa on the global music map. But according to Ice Prince, history has his name on this milestone.

