Ronaldo Extends Contract with Al Nassr Until 2027 

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo has extended his contract with Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia until 2027, adding two more years, as confirmed by the club:

“Al Nassr Club Company has officially signed a contract extension with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Al Nassr captain’s contract will now be valid until 2027.

Al Nassr Club Company was represented by the Chairman, Mr. Abdullah Al Majed.”

At the end of last season, Ronaldo had hinted that his chapter with Al Nassr might be over. In contrast, he has now penned a new two-year deal with staggering benefits.

According to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

“Over the next two years, Ronaldo will earn £492 million — that’s nearly half a million pounds a day and £278 million in wages annually.

He will receive a signing-on fee of £28.5 million, which will rise to £38 million if he stays for another year.

Additionally, he will receive a 15% stake in Al Nassr, £4 million if he finishes as top scorer in the Saudi Pro League again, and £8 million if Al Nassr wins the league title.

He will also be provided with 16 members of personal staff, including 4 drivers, 3 housekeepers, 2 chefs, 3 gardeners, and 4 security guards. A private jet will also be at his disposal.”

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in 2023 and helped the club win the Arab Club Champions Cup the same year. Last season, he finished as the league’s top scorer, earning the Golden Boot in the Saudi Pro League.

In 30 league appearances, he netted 25 goals and provided 3 assists. Across all competitions, he scored 35 goals. In his two years with the club, he has scored 93 goals and contributed 19 assists.