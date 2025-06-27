Club World Cup: Round of 16 Line-Up Now Complete

The 2025 Club World Cup, which featured 32 participants this year—an expansion from the traditional 8 teams over the years—has concluded its group stage after 48 games played across 8 groups in just 13 days.

On Thursday night, the final group matches were played. Inter Milan defeated River Plate 2-0 to top Group E with seven points and qualified alongside Monterrey, who also secured a 4-0 win over Urawa Red.

Manchester City won their final group match, becoming the only side with a 100% win record. The Cityzens triumphed over Juventus in a thrilling seven-goal encounter to top Group G. Despite the loss, Juventus also qualified alongside City.

In the early hours of Friday, Real Madrid defeated Salzburg 2-0 to top Group H, qualifying along with Al Hilal, who also won their match.

Other clubs that made it to the Round of 16 are Palmeiras, Inter Miami, PSG, Botafogo, Benfica, Bayern Munich, Flamengo, and Chelsea.

The Round of 16 phase will kick off on the 28th, with Palmeiras and Botafogo facing each other in the opening fixture. Later that day, Chelsea will take on Benfica.

The final match of the round will be between Dortmund and Monterrey on July 2.