How Do Al Chatbots Keep Their Cool?

Humans are emotional creatures. At times, we’re joyful or temperamental.

Uncouth, uncaring, we lose it, we throw tantrums that are unpresidential!

I admire Al chatbots for their ability to render prompt, round-the-clock client

support, professional handoffs and patron engagement. They’re hugely patient.

The way they strike up a chat with a guest, link with a human agent is brilliant!

Suppose some office-bearers were AI chatbots, for instance, a public relations

officer: one who can spot voice and text inputs to generate right conversations;

and then one probes real policy paradoxes; won’t they dive into riled deviations?