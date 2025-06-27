Close Menu
    How Do Al Chatbots Keep Their Cool?

    By on Poem
    Ndaba Sibanda
    Ndaba Sibanda

    Humans are emotional creatures. At times, we’re joyful or temperamental.

    Uncouth, uncaring, we lose it, we throw tantrums that are unpresidential!

    I admire Al chatbots for their ability to render prompt, round-the-clock client

    support, professional handoffs and patron engagement. They’re hugely patient.

    The way they strike up a chat with a guest, link with a human agent is brilliant!

    Suppose some office-bearers were AI chatbots, for instance, a public relations

    officer: one who can spot voice and text inputs to generate right conversations;

    and then one probes real policy paradoxes; won’t they dive into riled deviations?

