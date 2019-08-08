Romelu Lukaku Arrives in Milan as Inter Strike €80m Agreement

The striker’s proposed move to Juventus fell through when United pulled the plug on the Paulo Dybala side of the deal over wage concerns, with a potential swap deal with the Bianconeri appearing to be the most likely exit route for the striker.

But following the collapse of his move to the Italian champions, ​Inter resumed their interest and submitted another bid to ​Manchester United, with the last in a series of unsatisfactory offers finally appearing to fit the bill for the Red Devils.

The move brings an end to two seasons for United in which Lukaku bagged a fairly impressive 42 goals in 96 appearances.

The Belgian will best be remembered in English football for becoming the 28th different player to reach a century of goals in the competition aged just 24 years and 322 days old, making him youngest player from outside England to achieve the feat, and the fifth-youngest overall.

When the deal is finalized, it will leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with little time to reinvest his new-found cash.

However, if some reports are to be believed, then the Norwegian isn’t desperate for a replacement, and willing to put his faith in Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez for the coming season.