Romelu Lukaku Arrives in Milan as Inter Strike €80m Agreement

Romelu Lukaku’s long protracted move to Inter appears to have reached its inevitable conclusion after the Belgian International touched down Milan late last night, ahead of putting pen on a deal with the Serie A giants.
The striker’s proposed move to Juventus fell through when United pulled the plug on the Paulo Dybala side of the deal over wage concerns, with a potential swap deal with the Bianconeri appearing to be the most likely exit route for the striker.
But following the collapse of his move to the Italian champions, Inter resumed their interest and submitted another bid to Manchester United, with the last in a series of unsatisfactory offers finally appearing to fit the bill for the Red Devils.
The move brings an end to two seasons for United in which Lukaku bagged a fairly impressive 42 goals in 96 appearances.
The Belgian will best be remembered in English football for becoming the 28th different player to reach a century of goals in the competition aged just 24 years and 322 days old, making him youngest player from outside England to achieve the feat, and the fifth-youngest overall.
When the deal is finalized, it will leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with little time to reinvest his new-found cash.
However, if some reports are to be believed, then the Norwegian isn’t desperate for a replacement, and willing to put his faith in Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez for the coming season.