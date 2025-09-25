BREAKING: Building Collapses in Lagos, Several Feared Trapped

Tension gripped the Mangoro area of Lagos on Thursday morning after a two-storey building suddenly collapsed.

The News Chronicle gathered that number of people trapped remains uncertain, but emergency responders, led by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the Fire and Rescue Service, have launched frantic rescue efforts.

Authorities have yet to confirm the cause of the collapse or possible casualties. Meanwhile, anxious residents and sympathisers crowded the scene, awaiting updates as operations intensified.