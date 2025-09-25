spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 25, 2025 - 3:38 PM

BREAKING: Building Collapses in Lagos, Several Feared Trapped

News
— By: Pius Kadon

Tension gripped the Mangoro area of Lagos on Thursday morning after a two-storey building suddenly collapsed.

 

The News Chronicle gathered that number of people trapped remains uncertain, but emergency responders, led by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the Fire and Rescue Service, have launched frantic rescue efforts.

 

Authorities have yet to confirm the cause of the collapse or possible casualties. Meanwhile, anxious residents and sympathisers crowded the scene, awaiting updates as operations intensified.

Previous article
God Won’t Forgive You— APC Chieftain Warns Youths Fighting Tinubu
Next article
Rolling Away a National Embarrassment
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Ohaneze Targets Igbo Unification with 2025 Igbo Day Celebration, Announces Date, Host State

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has...

Nationwide Blackout Looms as Electricity Workers Begin Strike

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Nigerians may face power outages in the coming days...

Clash Erupts at Obidient Movement Inauguration in Borno

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Fresh cracks have appeared within the Obidient Movement in...

DSS Arrests Kwara Monarch’s Wife and Aide Over Terrorism Links

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested and...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Ohaneze Targets Igbo Unification with 2025 Igbo Day Celebration, Announces Date, Host State

News 0
The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has...

Nationwide Blackout Looms as Electricity Workers Begin Strike

News 0
Nigerians may face power outages in the coming days...

Clash Erupts at Obidient Movement Inauguration in Borno

News 0
Fresh cracks have appeared within the Obidient Movement in...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x