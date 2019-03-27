Rivers Politics: Yeeh’s Induced Decampment, a Plot ‘Dead on Arrival’ – Eze

… Plot exposes Wike as the loser of guber polls

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has described the alleged bribing and eventual defection of former deputy governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Mr. Akpo Bomba Yeeh, as the height of Governor Nyesom Wike’s desperation.

Eze, one of the loudest voices of the APC in the South-South region of the country, who stated this in a statement issued and circulated in Port Harcourt on Tuesday morning, noted that Governor Wike had entered the panic mode, which indicated that he had been aware of his loss to the governorship candidate of the AAC, Engr. Biokpomabo Awara, in the March 9 governorship poll and has started engaging the most ludicrous schemes to reverse his fate.

It would be recalled that news broke on Saturday night of an alleged abduction of Mr Yeeh, erstwhile deputy governorship candidate of the AAC, by Governor Wike, the allegation which gained more credibility when his son, Mr Lekue Akpo, came out to narrate how Rivers State government officials stormed his father’s hotel and whisked him away, saying “my father was taken away from his hotel in a black jeep to an unknown place last night and all his phones have been switched off”.

Yee reappeared on Monday to announce his resignation from the AAC, withdrawal from the governorship race and his decampment into the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), confirming some of the insinuations earlier being spread about his being bribed by Governor Wike to sabotage the chances of the AAC at the polls and maligning the name of the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuik Rotimi Amaechi in the process.

However, in his statement, Eze said intelligence reports available had shown that Yeeh was not kidnapped, but was only drawn into a plot midwifed by Senator Magnus Abe, the senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District, on behalf of Governor Wike, bribing him with a sum of N200 million and a position to head Governor Wike’s propaganda machine.

“To the chagrin of the entire Rivers state political class, Mr. Yeeh wasn’t actually kidnapped, but through the negotiating prowess of Senator Magnus Abe representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, who initiated and supervised the negotiations that saw to the defection of the former AAC deputy governorship candidate, costing the Rivers state government a whopping sum of N200M. The former AAC deputy gubernatorial candidate is alleged to be a cousin to Senator Abe that made the defection an easy task for the Senator.

Eze highlighted that what many people failed to understand about the politics of Rivers State is that remove militancy in any election anybody can easily defeat Wike no matter the status of such a person as Engr. Awara did. Apart from removing militancy, Wike is an easy prey in any free and fair election because Wike intentionally wicked Rivers people.

Wike out of his lack of vision of what governance is all about created a state without any project to show for billions of naira that have accrued to the State and such huge amounts are wasted on such trivial issue as bribing an individual, whose political value doesn’t matter.

A man that refused to pay pensioners, create any employment and promote any civil servant. A man that cancelled free education, increased tuition fees, abandoned all the Institutions created by his mentor and predecessor, Dr. Amaechi in Education, Health, Agriculture sectors, increased miscreants, hoodlums, cultism etc in the state. Town planning is zero peace zero, skill acquisition zero. These and many more reasons was why it easy for Engr. B. Awara of AAC to defeat him.

For Wike to have challenged God by stating that, “No man born of a woman can defeat me” is the main reason why his effort to bribe God is failing him.

In fact, Wike’s loss in this election is the wish of Rivers people.

Eze expressed shock that a personality like Prince Uche Secondus the National Chairman of PDP could abandon crucial national issues affecting his party to attend an event of such inconsequential that cant assist Wike in his drowning state. To demonstrate how low Wike’s administration has become, governance was not only abandoned for two days but a grand reception with all commissioners assembled in the government House to celebrate the defection of Mr. Yee.

“The defection of Mr. Yeeh to the PDP is not only laughable, an exercise in futility, inconsequential, but also of no impact on the rescue mission that will culminate in the ouster of Wike from the Brick House after 29th May, 2019.

“The new pact between Wike and Yee only succeeded in exposing the fact that Wike truly lost the 9th March polls to Engr. Awara of AAC. It shows that he is not entirely confident that his plot to manipulate the INEC to do his bidding and rig him back in as governor-elect, knowing very well that he has lost, hence the desperation to spend such a huge sum to cause the deputy governorship candidate of his superior opponent, Engr Awara who defeated him in the polls, to muddle sequences of development up.

“I am shocked that despite the fact that Senator Abe midwifed this unholy pact, Governor Wike has appointed the new member of his government, Mr. Yee, to take over from Abe as the Head of the Propaganda Unit of his administration, not minding that this man have no knowledge of media workings.

“Considering Mr Yeeh’s shortcomings on issues on media, Governor Wike has detailed Emma Okah, who is Commissioner for Information, Simeon Nwakaudu, his Special Assistant on Electronic Media and Abe’s Senior Assistant on Media, Kennedy Friday, to join and collaborate with the new Head of Propaganda Unit to sustain the spreading of already prepared documents full of falsehoods on daily basis to ensure that the image, person and personality of the Minister of Transportation, Dr Chibuike Rotimii Amaechi is reduced to nothing.

“The latest plot is not necessarily about Wike surviving the onslaught to ouster him from the Brick House as he is already aware that his days in the government house are numbered but the plot is aimed at frustrating and making it impossible for Amaechi to be reappointed into the cabinet of President Muhammad Buhari after May 29, 2019, but what Wike, Abe and those aiding them have failed to realise is their past fruitless and futile attempts and that they can’t come in between President Buhari and his son, Dr. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi no matter the level of propaganda employed. They will fail as they failed in past endeavours.”, he said.

Eze, however, pleaded with the people of Rivers state to be patient with their great son as the plot to destroy him will amount to nothing afterall stating that the mission to rescue Rivers State is a task that must be accomplished no matter the odds” Eze concluded