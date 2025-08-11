Rethinking the Notion of “This Life No Balance”

I was in Bida, my hometown, over the weekend, and the air was alive. The sights, the sounds, the raw energy—it was all one big, vibrant buzz. First, there was the symbolic endorsement of our state governor, His Excellency Umar Bago, by APC stakeholders from Niger South. His presence alone could have pulled the attention of even breastfeeding infants, not to mention toddlers or the most apolitical souls tucked away in corners untouched by politics.

But this piece isn’t about politics—it’s about something far more personal, far more human. On Sunday, 10th August 2025, I attended the graduation ceremony and 10-year anniversary of the prestigious IMAN Academy in Bida.

I arrived late—blame the endless chain of events that day—but as I stood quietly at the corner, the scene unfolded before me in a burst of colour and celebration. The crowd was massive, the atmosphere electric. Every speech from the dignitaries carried weight, but two things stood out: first, the prize winners this year were dominated—almost 95%—by female students. Second, the school itself had grown remarkably in just a decade—its infrastructure, academic output, and promise were now something to reckon with nationally.

Perhaps the most impressive revelation was this: every single graduating student—from the primary leavers to JSS3 to SS3—had passed their respective external examinations with close to a 100% success rate. That’s not just academic achievement; that’s a fortress of consistency.

Watching these brilliant young minds step forward for their awards brought a wave of emotions. The applause, the cheers, the proud tears—it made me reflect on the journeys we’ve all walked, and the hopes we silently place on the next generation. Among them, two sisters shone the brightest: Zahra Aliyu Dagaci and Maryam Aliyu Dagaci. Zahra, crowned as the most outstanding student, proved her brilliance beyond the walls of the school by scoring 287 in the UTME—the highest among her peers. Maryam, with 271, maintained her place right behind her sister.

I silently wished the school had allowed these two stars to speak—to share their thoughts, their dreams, and their stories—because hearing directly from such young champions can spark something powerful in others. But that moment never came.

As I stood there, I began to reflect—not just on their success, but on the weight of the expectations that now rest on their shoulders. This is where the thought crept in: this life no balance. Because while academic brilliance is a treasure we should all aspire to, it is not the only ingredient for a fulfilled life.

Many parents in that hall would have given anything for their children to achieve what the Dagaci sisters had achieved. Yet, reality has a way of reminding us that life isn’t structured like an exam. The skills that make you excel in school don’t always guarantee happiness, wealth, or influence. If life were a race, these teenagers are already far ahead—but somewhere down the track, the race will change its rules. And when that happens, success will depend on more than grades.

The truth is, life often rewards those who can adapt, take risks, endure failure, and reinvent themselves. Some of the most dominant figures in politics, business, entertainment, and sports are not those who topped their class, but those who refused to be crushed by failure. They learned resilience, risk-taking, creativity, and survival through life’s harsh tests.

I’ve said it many times—it’s becoming clearer by the day: while academic excellence is powerful, emotional intelligence and financial intelligence are often the real game changers. In Nigeria today, the people shaping the economy and politics are not necessarily the ones with the best certificates, but those who have mastered the art of evolving beyond comfort zones.

We’ve left much of the entertainment industry, sports, business innovation, and entrepreneurship to risk-takers because too many of us cling to the safety of monthly salaries and pension dreams. But the world doesn’t run on certificates alone—it thrives on creativity, independence, and the courage to face uncertainty.

So while we celebrate the Iman Academy champions, I must also sound a gentle warning: the real test is not in the classroom but in life. Especially for the girls, who will face the added challenge of balancing career, family, and personal growth in a society that demands multitasking, resilience, and emotional strength. The economy you will inherit will not be conquered by those who run to the safest option, but by those who dare to struggle, to hustle, to take wild risks when needed, and to stand firm in storms.

And that, my young friends, is why this life no balance. Life doesn’t follow a neat syllabus. It doesn’t stick to formulas or reward you solely for what you know—it rewards those who adapt, endure, and evolve. The certificates you hold are priceless, but your ability to survive and thrive in the chaos of reality will be your true measure.

