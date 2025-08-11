Father of Kidney Donor in Ekweremadu Case Dies After Years Without Seeing Son

The father of Ukpo Nwamini David, the young man taken to the United Kingdom by Senator Ike Ekweremadu for a kidney transplant, has reportedly died of heartbreak after years of being unable to see his son.

Speaking to Reporters on Monday morning, one of the deceased’s children, Boniface Nwamini Ukpo, confirmed the news, saying the family had not spoken to David since the incident in 2022.

“Yes, my father died yesterday afternoon at about 12 p.m. It’s so sad that since the incident happened in 2022, we have not been in contact with my brother, David Nwamini. My father had been sick because of the whole saga, and yesterday he finally passed away,” Boniface said.

Recall that Senator Ike Ekweremadu, his wife Beatrice, and a Nigerian doctor, Obinna Obeta, were convicted in March 2023 by a London court for conspiring to traffic David from Lagos to the UK to harvest his kidney for a transplant for the senator’s seriously ill daughter.

The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Ekweremadu was sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison, while his wife received four years and six months. Dr. Obeta, described as a middleman, was sentenced to 10 years.