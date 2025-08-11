Menu
Search
Subscribe

Father of Kidney Donor in Ekweremadu Case Dies After Years Without Seeing Son

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Father of Kidney Donor in Ekweremadu Case Dies After Years Without Seeing Son

The father of Ukpo Nwamini David, the young man taken to the United Kingdom by Senator Ike Ekweremadu for a kidney transplant, has reportedly died of heartbreak after years of being unable to see his son.

Speaking to Reporters on Monday morning, one of the deceased’s children, Boniface Nwamini Ukpo, confirmed the news, saying the family had not spoken to David since the incident in 2022.

“Yes, my father died yesterday afternoon at about 12 p.m. It’s so sad that since the incident happened in 2022, we have not been in contact with my brother, David Nwamini. My father had been sick because of the whole saga, and yesterday he finally passed away,” Boniface said.

Recall that Senator Ike Ekweremadu, his wife Beatrice, and a Nigerian doctor, Obinna Obeta, were convicted in March 2023 by a London court for conspiring to traffic David from Lagos to the UK to harvest his kidney for a transplant for the senator’s seriously ill daughter.

The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Ekweremadu was sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison, while his wife received four years and six months. Dr. Obeta, described as a middleman, was sentenced to 10 years.

Previous article
Rethinking the Notion of “This Life No Balance”
Next article
Legislating Litanies of Inanities
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Latest News

More like this
Related

Legislating Litanies of Inanities

Owei Lakemfa Owei Lakemfa -
The Nigerian National Assembly, NASS, while earning one of...

Rethinking the Notion of “This Life No Balance”

Bagudu Mohammed Bagudu Mohammed -
I was in Bida, my hometown, over the weekend,...

Chemical Residue in Food an Unwarranted Crisis Necessitated by the Lack of Effective Regulation and Enforcement

Samuel Jekeli Samuel Jekeli -
In business, trust is everything. You can have the...

Russia Bolstering Mozambican Economic Partnership 

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Kestér Kenn Klomegâh -
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held an in-depth discussion...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Legislating Litanies of Inanities

Columns 0
The Nigerian National Assembly, NASS, while earning one of...

Rethinking the Notion of “This Life No Balance”

Opinions 0
I was in Bida, my hometown, over the weekend,...

Chemical Residue in Food an Unwarranted Crisis Necessitated by the Lack of Effective Regulation and Enforcement

Opinions 0
In business, trust is everything. You can have the...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.