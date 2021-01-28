Resurrection Drama: Anambra Hospitals Warned Against Making Facilities Available To Self-Styled Prophet

Awka – Today is 28th of January, 2021, the day an Anambra –based self-acclaimed prophet popularly known as Onye Eze Jesus, claimed he will raise 7 corpses from the dead at a well-known mortuary in the commercial city of Onitsha.

The planned resurrection has generated a lot of noise both on the conventional and online media.

While many are expectant of the ‘proposed magic’, many have expressed their displeasure over the conduct of the so-called prophet, urging government at all levels to rise in action against such act.

However, in a statement yesterday in Awka, the State Government had warned all health facilities in the said location not to avail their facilities for the planned magic, threatening adequate punitive measures against any defaulter.

The statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Health, Nwabueze Nwankwo on behalf of the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala, was issued to all health facilities as well as health associations in the state.

The statement read; “This is to inform all Health Stakeholders both private and public and mortuary owners, of the emergence of a so-called Onyeze Jesus, based in Nkpor, Idemili North LGA of Anambra State, who is involved in a get-rich-quick scam.

“Recently, the afore-mentioned man posted a video stating that he will raise seven dead bodies back to life from the mortuary of a notable hospital in Onitsha on the 28th of January, 2021. This news has caused a lot of tension among our stakeholders in the health sector of our dear state. The prevalence of the new COVID strain, which has led to the death of some persons in the state, is of immense concern to us.

“It is somewhat, a known fact that some persons may have died as a result of being infected with the deadly strain of the virus without confirmation due to the fact that they did not present themselves for testing and proper treatment. Close contact with a dead body spreads the virus and since we have no confirmation on the cause of the death of the dead, such practice would not be condoned in any part of Anambra State.”

The government therefore, warned all health facilities in view of the foregoing, not to make their facilities available for the so-called man of God.

It concluded thus; “The well-being of Anambra residents is of topmost priority in the administration of Governor Willie Obiano and it is in the interest of the people of Anambra and the general public to also stay away from any hospital or morgue on the said date, as the Government of Anambra State will surely not allow such deceit in any healthcare facility in the state.”