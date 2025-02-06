Reps Push for Life Sentence for Fake Drug Producers 

The House of Representatives has called for stricter penalties, including life imprisonment, for individuals involved in the production and importation of fake drugs in Nigeria.

During Thursday’s plenary, lawmakers backed a motion presented by APC legislator Tolani Shagaya, who raised concerns over the rising cases of counterfeit drugs, food, and beverages across the country.

He warned that these illegal activities pose serious risks to public health, national security, and the economy.

Reports from the World Health Organization and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control indicate that Nigeria is among the worst-hit countries by counterfeit medicines, leading to thousands of preventable deaths every year.

Recent operations by NAFDAC uncovered fake pharmaceutical products worth over ₦5 billion in Aba, Abia State.

Shagaya noted that Nigeria loses around ₦15 trillion annually due to counterfeit and substandard goods, discouraging legitimate investments in critical industries.

He also pointed out that weak enforcement, corruption, and lenient penalties allow offenders to continue their illegal trade.

In response, the House urged the Attorney General to propose amendments to existing laws to introduce life sentences for those involved in the fake drug business.

Lawmakers also called on the government to strengthen regulatory agencies such as NAFDAC, SON, and the Nigerian Customs Service with better funding and modern technology for improved monitoring and enforcement.

Additionally, the House recommended forming a special task force to speed up investigations and prosecutions of counterfeit product manufacturers and distributors.

The committees on Health, Commerce, and Industry were directed to investigate the spread of fake goods and suggest legislative measures to close regulatory loopholes.

