Ned Nwoko Pathological Liar, Cannot Lace Gov Oborevwori’s Shoes -Ossai 

Senator Ned Nwoko’s recent defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been marred by controversy, with his former allies accusing him of spreading falsehoods about Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and the development of Delta North.

According to Ossai Ovie Success, an aide to Governor Oborevwori, Senator Nwoko’s claims about the governor’s refusal to fund the Okpai Independent Power Plant (IPP) project are completely untrue.

Success emphasized that the Okpai IPP is a federal government project, and as such, it is not within the state government’s purview to fund it.

Furthermore, Success pointed out that Senator Nwoko has been inconsistent in his statements about the Ogwashi-Uku dam.

Initially, the senator announced that the Federal Government would hand over the dam to the Delta State government, but now he is blaming Governor Oborevwori for the dam’s inactivity.

Success also highlighted the significant developments in Delta North under Governor Oborevwori’s administration.

He noted that over 150 projects are currently ongoing in the region, including road infrastructure, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions.

In addition, Success criticized Senator Nwoko for claiming to be more popular than Governor Oborevwori. He argued that the governor’s popularity and credibility are evident in his exceptional leadership and commitment to keeping his campaign promises.

According to Ossai, under Governor Oborevwori’s leadership, Delta State has witnessed significant advancements in infrastructure development, education, healthcare, and economic growth.

“His commitment to accountability, transparency, and merit-based governance has earned him the trust and admiration of the people,” he said.

Ossai stated that Senator Nwoko’s defection to the APC is motivated by his own political interests rather than any genuine concern for the people of Delta State.

“His spreading of falsehoods about Governor Oborevwori and the development of Delta North is a desperate attempt to gain relevance in his new party,” he said.

