Repatriate Your Funds For National Development, Sanwo-Olu Tells Nigerians Overseas 

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has urged Nigerians in the Diaspora to recognize and leverage Nigeria’s enormous potential, not only for personal advancement, but for the progress of the country. This, to him, will foster a sense of pride and promote the country’s development.

Speaking through the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat at the “ConnectED Diaspora Fireside Chat 2024”, held at the JK Randle Museum, Onikan, Lagos, Sanwo-Olu said that by celebrating and acknowledging the nation’s accomplishments, they are inspiring others to follow the suit and ultimately contributing to the growth and greatness of Nigeria.

According to him, “We need to talk more about the good things that are happening in our country. We need to elevate our positivity. We need to appreciate our ingenuity and talents. As a people, we need to also appreciate our achievements and not always look at the negative part, there are a lot of good things happening in this land”.

The Governor emphasised that Nigeria’s rich resources, impressive talent pool, and skilled population, both at home and abroad, make it imperative for Nigerians to come together and develop the country for the benefit of future generations.

Besides, he also stated that it’s a thing of joy that young Nigerians are now moving back to the country to invest their money, talents, and knowledge, among others. “I think these young men and women are noticing what some of us here don’t. So, it is a good thing that people are coming back home. They realize that Lagos is safe, they are moving around doing their businesses and they are realising that it is a place where you can invest. Not just financially, but also materially, spiritually, and even in terms of community development, it has been high. So it is gratifying to see that,” said Sanwo-Olu, hoping that the initiative would continue on a larger scale.

The Governor noted that Africa’s future is bright and the continent is poised to become the best place to be. He emphasised that the optimism is rooted in Africa’s most valuable resources, especially her people who are bestowed with brilliant minds. This, according to him, gives them the potential to unleash a wave of innovation and progress that is capable of driving the continent toward greatness.

Furthermore, he stressed that it is important for Nigerians to understand their history, culture, and tradition, to be able to compete around the world.

In her address, the Chairman, Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, urged Nigerians to believe in the nation, imploring both Nigerians in the Diaspora and in the country to work together to build a nation that is comfortable for everyone.

“We are Nigerians. Let us believe and build our dear country. Nigerians in the country should work with Nigerians in the diaspora. Let us bring innovations back home that will help build a nation that is inclusive and great for everyone”, said Dabiri-Erewa.

She emphasised that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) will continue to support Nigerians outside the country in achieving their goals and aims.

In his goodwill message, the Co-Founder, ConnectED Diaspora, Siji Abere noted that the event highlighted the belief in the Nigerians in the diaspora in their desire to return to a better Nigeria, driven by a passion to contribute to the country’s growth and development.

Siji stated that “ConnectED Diaspora started on the basis that Nigerians are missing home and returning to a better Nigeria. As Diasporas, we are happy to be from a country like Nigeria, and this aligns with our dream of educating Nigerians with technological skills to empower them to do better for the country.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...