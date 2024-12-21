FRSC Warns Motorists Against Assaulting Officers, Vows Legal Action

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) issued a strong warning to motorists on Friday against attacking FRSC personnel while they perform their duties.

He emphasized that the Corps will intensify efforts to prosecute anyone found guilty of assaulting its operatives, ensuring their safety and ability to enforce traffic laws without fear.

This warning follows an increase in incidents of attacks on FRSC officers, particularly during the ongoing annual end-of-year special patrol tagged Operation Zero Tolerance to Road Traffic Crashes.

The operation, which started on December 15, 2024, will run until January 15, 2025, focusing on reducing road accidents and fatalities.

The Corps Marshal highlighted the critical role FRSC officers play in maintaining road safety and ensuring compliance with traffic rules across Nigeria.

Assaulting them undermines their authority and disrupts efforts to prevent accidents and save lives.

He assured that the Corps would take strict legal action against offenders to address the rising number of assault cases.

Beyond administrative penalties outlined in the National Road Traffic Regulations (NRTR) 2012, assaulting law enforcement officers is also a criminal offense under Nigeria’s Constitution and Criminal Act, warranting severe sanctions.

Recent cases of motorists being arrested and prosecuted for assaulting FRSC officers demonstrate the Corps’ commitment to enforcing the law.

Motorists are encouraged to address any grievances with FRSC personnel through legal channels rather than resorting to violence.

This approach ensures the safety of road users and upholds the integrity of law enforcement.

